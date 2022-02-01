For Owensboro resident Kevin Brown, the performing arts is just one of the things that he simply does for enjoyment.
Originally born in Mississippi and made his way to Owensboro after his father retired from the U.S. Air Force, the 25-year-old video director for Frantz Building Services recalls that his exposure to the stage was thanks to witnessing his older brother Aaron, also known locally as Erich Stranger, in the spotlight which really piqued Brown’s interest.
“He did a lot of shows all through high school,” Brown said. “He did acting; he did directing; he did all kinds of things and he just made it look very fun. So, by the time I was old enough to start auditioning for church plays and stuff, I was absolutely enamored by the process.”
Brown continued to be fascinated by performance after watching the Academy-Award nominated film “Fiddler on the Roof” for the first time.
“It was just seeing that you didn’t have to be this tall, 6-foot-4, perfectly skinny, handsome person to be an actor to have fun with it — it just completely changed my perspective,” Brown said. “...The second song in (the film) is called ‘If I Were a Rich Man’ and it’s just this guy in his barn, by himself and he’s just singing about all these things that he would do if he were rich. And, for me, that was a really cool moment to see on film because I had never seen an actor who didn’t look like Henry Cavill or this big, handsome man … and he was just having a good time ….”
Though Brown was homeschooled and didn’t have the opportunity to try out for local high school productions, he found his chance at 16 when Bellevue Baptist Church was holding auditions for a Christmas play, an experience he described as “terrifying.”
“...I had never auditioned for anything before. I had no idea how it worked or what it would look like,” Brown said. “I was so nervous that my hand was shaking to the point where I literally couldn’t read what was on the page.”
Thankfully, Brown got the gig and eventually started branching out.
At 18, Brown was persuaded by friends to audition for Back Alley Musicals’ production of “The Addams Family,” where he landed the role of family butler Lurch despite only being on stage for “10 minutes of my life” and not having a large amount of experience.
Fast forward eight months later, Brown found himself auditioning and landing his first performance tour with Student Life Camp — allowing Brown to share his talents with the commonwealth, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.
Brown was brought back the following year for a second summer tour before moving forward with a tour with GENERATE Camp by YM360 in 2018.
Brown has continued to make a name for himself being featured in Owensboro Museum of Science and History’s “Voices of Elmwood” for the past three years, along with playing Fred in “A Christmas Carol” with Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) in 2017 and most recently seen as Gluttony in “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol” with TWO.
But Brown found that it was just as important to know more about what the audience doesn’t see.
“I realized pretty quickly once I started auditioning for shows that there’s not going to be a role for me in every show. …But with that, I wanted to be involved because I just fell in love with the community,” Brown said. “So, I started finding new ways to get involved.”
Brown wanted to learn about the process of what goes into making a show and asked to become an assistant to the director for Back Alley Musicals’ production of “Nunsense,” before moving into the role of a stage manager three weeks before opening night.
It taught Brown to appreciate the entire art form from directors, people running lights and sound to helping out with the set design.
“That got me really interested in the ‘behind-the-scenes’ aspects because what the audience sees is what the actors do, and that’s maybe 10% of the process of putting on a show,” Brown said. “I love theater because it’s a collaborative art — it takes so many people to bring a story like that to life ….
“It’s important as an actor to both acknowledge those positions and understand why they’re important. …No position in theater is more important than any other.”
And his experience has served him well for his true passion for photography and videography.
Brown opened up his media production company Kevin Brown Media in 2021, where his work has been featured with Bluegrass Community Theatre, Daviess County Public Library, Kentucky Thespians, Kentucky Wesleyan College, Owensboro Transit System and RiverPark Center.
He also is the video director on the Encore! Musicals’ board of directors.
Brown focuses on helping produce quality headshots and live-action shots to show off what the city has to offer.
“At the end of the day, I want to highlight the talent in Owensboro and I want to show people just how good my friends are,” Brown said. “It’s truly phenomenal because for a small town in western Kentucky, you wouldn’t think that Owensboro would have a thriving and amazing talent pool of theatrical people, but we truly do.”
Regardless of what capacity he is serving in the performing arts, Brown’s mission remains the same.
“At the end of the day, it’s about telling a story (and) a story that matters and bringing a little bit of joy to people’s lives,” Brown said. “My job is to help people escape for an hour or two and stop thinking about the world and how rough it is out there. Just sit back and enjoy yourself for a few minutes.”
