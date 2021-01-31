Savannah French is living the goat life or at least she has been since about seven years ago.
And now the Owensboro Catholic High School senior is looking to expand her tribe and her small business of selling goats.
Helping in that endeavor is a $500 grant that French was awarded as part of her FFA’s Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) project.
French compared the SAE to a résumé process that required her to write a short essay, provide photos of her project and submit a budget.
“With the money, I would buy more fencing to expand my pasture area so my goats would have more space,” French said. “I would be able to section them off better based on the age group. If one was having babies, I could put her in a more private area. And if I had males that were becoming breeding age, I wouldn’t have them in with the females.”
French was introduced to goats through 4-H and began showing them with her peers.
“At first, it was a good chance to bond with my friends more because they all did it,” French said. “…But as some of them grew out of it, I started getting bigger into it.”
French currently has six Boer goats — three breeding does and three babies also known as kids. She’s raising them on her parents’ 75-acre farm in Henderson County.
French, 18, said she’s responsible for feeding and caring for her goats, which means bottle feeding them if necessary.
“I had one momma that had three babies; they typically only keep one or two; she rejected one of them so I had to bottle feed it for about a week,” French said. “I then sold him as a bottle baby. …People really like those (bottle babies) because they generally turn into more of a pet than some crazy goat you’re trying to train.”
Although raising goats for their milk has become popular, French’s are meat goats.
“I primarily breed and sell to kids who are showing or to hobby people,” French said. “So not necessarily to be eaten. Most of my buyers I’m pretty sure they’re using them to start up their own farm or show them.”
Once she graduates this year from Owensboro Catholic, French plans on attending Murray State University to study agribusiness and animal science.
French, a four-year member of Catholic High’s FFA chapter, said the program has prepared her for that next step to college.
“I learned a lot in FFA, especially with my communication skills,” French said. “I used to be so nervous and would sweat through my shirt if I had to stand up in front of a group. And now it’s like a lot better being able to talk to anybody no matter what their age is or no matter what we’re talking about. I’m just a lot more confident.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.