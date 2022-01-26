In a lot of ways, Elijah Price is like other bright 17-year-olds.
The Owensboro Catholic High School senior is eager to learn, his teachers say.
He is involved in extracurricular activities, like the academic team, where he has been successful in regional competitions. At OCHS, he takes the highest level of Advanced Placement courses offered, and especially shines bright in social studies, according to his academic team coach Cynda Wood.
However, unlike his peers, Elijah also excels in a distinctive hobby outside of school: He participates in dressage competition, which is a unique way of riding a horse for performance and exhibition.
Elijah, who lives in Hancock County, became interested in horses about 10 years ago. He and his family went riding on a farm, and at that time his love for riding horses “snowballed from there,” he said.
“I love the subtle communication between you and the horse,” he said.
He said it takes some time to get to know your horse, and for the rider and animal to trust one another.
Trust is important when it comes to having total control of your animal, and therefore successfully completing tasks for a dressage competition.
He has three horses, one of which is expecting a foal in the spring. He is especially excited about that, he said, as he has never raised a horse from infancy before.
About seven years ago, he became interested in showing horses, and participating in dressage competitions. In dressage, the horse and rider must perform and complete specific and predetermined movements.
For example, Elijah said, they may be judged on specific gaits or strides, and movements through the competition course.
“The tests help to determine how well you practice with your animal, and how well you can control them,” he said.
In 2019 he obtained a Rhinelander mare named Salacia, and she was imported from Germany. They began competing together in 2020. Together they won a U.S. Dressage Federation (USDF) Region 2 championship. Region 2 of the USDF consists of Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee.
He and Salacia train together five or six days a week. They do about four shows a year, and the dressage season typically runs from May through November.
Elijah plans to stick with dressage as a hobby, for as long as he can. He wants to continue mastering the craft, and continue improving.
What he loves about riding horses and dressage competition is that he can see the fruits of his labors pay off.
“I love working hard and training with my horse, and then being successful in the end,” he said. “It’s good to see success after such hard work.”
Wood, who has known Elijah for the four years he has attended OCHS, said he is a remarkable student. He has a very niche hobby, and he excels at it. On top of that, he’s an outstanding student whose knowledge is expansive.
She said his depth of knowledge about other cultures and religions still surprises her after four years.
In academic team competition, there are certain questions students are asked that Wood immediately knows will be good “Elijah questions,” and she’s rarely wrong.
“He will very calmly pull out the random nugget of history they are asking with apparent ease,” she said. “His interest in other cultures and religions started well before I met him.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
