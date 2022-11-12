Owensboro Church of Christ will celebrate its 60th anniversary — and its recently renovated auditorium and foyer — with a homecoming Sunday.
The homecoming service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 3300 KY-144.
“We are so excited to have former members and friends join in our homecoming and experience the wonderful upgrades to the auditorium and enlargement of the foyer to allow more space to visit,” minister Jimmy Bunch said. “It looks like an entirely different place and much more inviting.”
Renovations began before the COVID-19 pandemic started, delaying the completion.
“The improved acoustics is making a tremendous difference in the richness and tone of congregational singing, since we have a cappella music,” Bunch said.
The church started as part of the Bosley Avenue Church of Christ in 1938. By 1942, in order to have a congregation on the east side of Owensboro, the “East Owensboro Church of Christ” began meeting.
The group purchased property in the 1200 block of Center Street. As attendance grew, the congregation purchased the present location in 1956.
The Center Street property was sold, and the congregation met in the Southern Junior High School, which is now Owensboro Middle School.
Bunch began as youth minister for the church in 1989 and became pulpit minister in 2002.
“There have been several additions to the building since it first opened its doors, including classrooms, a multipurpose room and rooms for our preschool,” he said. “This has been the largest building project the congregation has undertaken.”
Craig Behl, a church member, and his company, Silver Hawk Builders, turned the church’s vision into a reality.
“We were out of the auditorium and doing two worship services in our Fellowship Hall from August of 2020 until Jan. 23, 2022,” Bunch said. “It was nice to get back into one service.”
A special moment for the congregation during the building process came when members signed the concrete floor before it was carpeted.
“Some of our members have attended the congregation for years, and we are fortunate to also have active younger families,” Bunch said. “We provide classes for all ages.”
For more information about homecoming or church services, contact the church office at 270-684-3406 or visit owensborochurchofchrist.com.
The Sunday morning worship service is livestreamed on YouTube, which can be found on the church’s Facebook page.
