The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro has decided to suspend offering the communal chalices during the Lent season.
According to a Diocese press release, Bishop William F. Medley is responding to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus.
The release also said the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) advises priests, deacons and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion to use proper hygiene by “washing hands before Mass begins,” and that if anyone is sick or experiencing symptoms of sickness they are “not obliged to attend Mass.”
The Diocese said the suspension of the communal chalices will be re-evaluated after Lent, and that during flu season it is permissible to offer the Sign of Peace without the handshake.
For any additional information regarding Coronavirus Disease 2019, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
