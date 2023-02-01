For Irene Oborski, learning she needed a heart procedure was a shock. She had always been a picture of health, and at 77 years old, she was still going strong as a hairdresser.
Thanks to an innovative new procedure at Owensboro Health, Oborski was able to get the cardiac care she needed without traditional open-heart surgery.
During a regular visit to her primary care provider, she learned that something had changed with the heart murmur she experienced since birth.
“I’d had it all my life,” Oborski said. “But they said they didn’t like the way it sounded.” She was surprised by this news because she felt fine, but an ultrasound showed that her aortic valve was very severely blocked.
Most patients with this diagnosis show symptoms like fatigue, trouble breathing or dizziness when they exert themselves. Oborski didn’t realize it, but she had a blockage so severe the risk of sudden cardiac death was high. Up to 50% of patients with this diagnosis may not live another two years.
Luckily, Oborski was in good hands. She was referred to interventional/structural cardiologist Ashish Rastogi, MD and the Owensboro Health heart services team. Dr. Rastogi performed a new treatment option, a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure.
“We took a catheter (a small tube that’s the size of a pen), and we put it into the right femoral artery in the groin area,” Dr. Rastogi explained. “And through that tube, we’re able to advance a wire up into the heart, following it using an x-ray.”
The wire goes into the blocked valve. Then a new valve — which is flattened and attached to a balloon — is sent over the wire and placed inside the old valve.
“I inflate the balloon, and it expands the new valve inside the of the old valve,” Dr. Rastogi said. “The old valve is filled with calcium and all this other material that’s causing the blockage, but that old calcium holds the new valve in place.”
Traditionally, a patient would have open heart surgery to fix a blockage like this, and the surgeon would remove the old valve and suture in a new one. In a TAVR procedure, once the balloon is deployed, it’s a matter of seconds before a new valve is in and working, making it much faster than open-heart surgery.
“We don’t need to stop the heart for the procedure,” Dr. Rastogi said. “We don’t need to put someone on a heart/lung bypass machine. The heart is still functioning while we’re doing this.”
According to Dr. Rastogi, the recovery time for a TAVR procedure is much shorter than with open-heart surgery, with most patients going home the next day and avoiding activity to make sure the groin artery heals.
That was the case for Oborski, who was back to doing hair soon after her procedure. With 50 years of being a stylist under her belt, her clients count on her as part of their routine, and she’s happy to be back at it.
She credits Dr. Rastogi and his staff with her ability to carry on.
“He knows what he’s doing, and Owensboro is lucky to have him,” she said. “He couldn’t be any nicer. He called me before I was going to have (the procedure) and talked to my family — my daughter and son. That was everything.”
Oborski said she was nervous when they told her she’d have to have the procedure, but the heart care team talked her through every step, leaving nothing to “guess at.”
“You can’t ask for better,” she said.
Her case is not uncommon.
“Some patients don’t realize they feel bad,” Dr. Rastogi said. “They develop symptoms over the course of five years and don’t realize it, or they think ‘this is just how you feel when you turn 80.’ Then you fix the valve, and they feel better or have more energy.”
Dr. Rastogi also offers alternative mitral regurgitation and atrial fibrillation treatments, which work similarly to the TAVR procedure. For mitral regurgitation, he’s able to go in the same way and put a clip over the mitral valve to stop the leak. For a-fib, a condition where patients typically use blood thinners to prevent strokes, he can place a plug inside the heart in the area where clots develop, eventually eliminating the need for blood thinners.
