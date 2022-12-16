The Daviess County Fiscal Court voted Thursday to approve a new backup ambulance provider and subsidy agreement with Owensboro Health, whereby the hospital will assume responsibility for paying a $150,000 yearly subsidy to ambulance operator America Medical Response (AMR).
The Fiscal Court also voted to amend Owensboro Health’s bylaws and articles of incorporation to increase its board members from 14 to 16. This paves the way for someone outside the county to sit on the hospital’s board.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the new agreements are the product of some three years of negotiations between the city, county, and Owensboro Health. Those negotiations began around June 2019, when Owensboro Health announced that it was pulling out of a backup ambulance service provider agreement it signed with the two local governments more than 40 years prior.
The move was contentious at the time, with Mattingly voicing strong criticism over Owensboro Health’s lack of commitment to subsidize AMR.
“Three years ago, AMR required a subsidy for first time in history. …A lot of folks thought hospital should have taken it on, but now the hospital agreed to pick up subsidy of up to $150k per year for next three years,” Mattingly said of the new agreement.
Mattingly further explained that the decision to expand Owensboro Health’s board of directors was largely driven by acquisitions the hospital made outside the county.
Under its current composition, Owensboro Health’s board has four community members, three members from its medical staff — 7 members, three appointed by the city, three by the Fiscal Court, and one jointly appointed between the city and county — all of them residing within the county.
The new agreement provides for four city-appointed members, four county-appointed members, four medical staff members, and four community members — one of which may be from outside the county, but within the hospital’s service area.
“Owensboro Health has acquired businesses in other communities, who expressed an interest in adding someone on the board,” Mattingly said, referring to acquisitions such as Owensboro Health’s 2020 addition of Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield. “Going from 14 to 16 members doesn’t dilute input from the local community, and it meets the hospital’s requirements.”
The amended agreements are to be considered by the City Commission at its next meeting.
