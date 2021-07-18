Just how hot is the Owensboro housing market?
In the first six months of 2021, local Realtors have sold 939 houses for a total of $181.2 million.
During the same period last year, they sold 796 house for $136.3 million.
Last month, local Realtors sold 193 houses for a combined $38.1 million.
The median price was $174,000.
The average home sold within 57 days of listing and 144 houses were still on the market at the end of the month.
In June 2020, they sold 171 houses for a combined $31 million.
The median price was $150,000.
The average home sold in 81 days and 184 were still on the market at the end of the month.
• Hayden Construction picked up a building permit last week for a Bubble Tea Restaurant at 3230 Kidron Valley Way.
• The state has awarded the Owensboro Riverport Authority $34,807 to buy a compact track loader for daily handling of bulk products.
It will be used on the new spud barge for marine construction activities and will be one of three loaders used for daily operations, a news release says.
• Deloitte LLP is predicting that back-to-school shopping this year will top $32.5 billion.
That’s approximately $612 per student.
And it’s up 16% from last year when most classes were still online.
Another $26.7 billion is expected to be spent by college students.
That’s approximately $1,459 each.
• Tropical Smoothie Café, which now has an Owensboro location, continues to expand.
It opened 38 locations in the second quarter and signed 105 franchise agreements.
So far this year, the chain has opened 63 stores, signed 200 franchise agreements and is on pace to open 130 stores this year.
It currently has more than 975 locations.
• Black Friday is becoming so 20th Century.
A survey by Sitecore says 34% of us intend to start Christmas shopping by Labor Day.
And 53% of stores are moving their campaigns earlier in the year.
The survey found that only 60% of stores plan a Black Friday promotion this year.
That’s down 17% from last year.
And 80% said Black Friday has become outdated.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.