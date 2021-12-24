For members of the Kiwanis Club of Owensboro, raising money for charitable causes is a natural part of the holiday season.
For the past several years, the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro has been the beneficiary of some of these endeavors.
According to the official Goodfellows Roll Call published Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Kiwanis Club of Owensboro donated $2,310 this year.
John Gleason, Kiwanis Club president, said Thursday that the money was raised by club members during a recent auction.
“Each year we have a Kiwanis Christmas party where a lot of our members and their spouses come and gather, and for the last five or six years, we have been having an auction where we raise funds for the Goodfellows Club,” he said.
Auction items range from traditional items, such as handmade Christmas ornaments, to more experience-based “items,” such as a lasagna dinner at a club member’s home or a day out on a member’s boat.
“The reason why we picked Goodfellows is with Kiwanis, our international mission is to make a better world for our children and their communities,” Gleason said. “We know the Goodfellows Club does exactly that, right in line with our mission.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, KY 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 24, 2021
Previously reported … $116,920.44
In memory of Rob Meythaler and in honor of our grandchildren by Teri and Bob Meythaler … $500
Charles and Mary Medley … $250
In memory of Lucy and Ira Taylor by Will and Courtney Taylor … $100
In memory of our parents, Gilbert and Dorothy Spinks … $100
In memory of Bandit … $100
In memory of Baxter … $100
In memory of Brody … $100
In memory of Bonnie Carter by Robin and Chris Taylor, and Mark and Terri Potts ... $100
In loving memory of Don Bennett, Thelma Bennett, and Gertrude Ischer by Marian Bennett … $50
Total as of December 24, 2021 … $118,320.44
Corrections:
The total for the December 23 Roll Call should have read: $116,920.44.
A listing in the December 17 Roll Call should have read:
In memory of Luke Woodward … $50
Listings in the December 22 Roll Call should have read:
In memory of my grandparents, Roselie and Tom Brady, and Louise and Joe McKinley … $100
In loving memory of David McCrady by Christy McCrady … $50
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
