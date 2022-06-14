It was only a few months before the coronavirus pandemic when Owensboro native and country musician Zach Jennings decided to pursue a full-time career in music.
And despite the challenges brought on by the virus both worldwide and personally for the young musician, Jennings, 27, has kept his passion alive and well — and has been consistently busy playing shows both locally and beyond.
Before gracing the stages with his voice and guitar, Jennings first started out as a drummer, recalling that he began when he was “able to walk” and was something that he grew into without issue.
“There was me at 2 years old banging on the drum — I had a Little Tikes drummer thing,” Jennings said. “...It just came natural, really …. It was another sense — I guess — in a lot of ways to me. That’s how music (has) always been for me.”
Jennings moved onto an actual kit when he received one on his fifth birthday, and began to explore influences from artists and groups in a variety of genres alongside traditional country music.
“I grew up on oldies,” Jennings said. “My dad … was huge on The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Queen; a bunch of that.
“When my friends were listening to rap, I was listening to ‘60s and ‘70s (and) even the ‘50s…”
Jennings started to showcase his self-taught drumming talents in the school bands at Burns Middle School and Apollo High School.
While Jennings’ band instructor at Burns Middle School was familiar with his skills behind the kit, he began his tenure in the band playing the trumpet, as he was required to learn another instrument for the first half of the year, and ended up moving to second chair before getting a chance to showcase his drumming abilities.
Jennings continued to play when he got to Apollo but started to back away from performing in school toward the tail end of his senior year due to his grades.
“I could barely have any electives because I was just doing everything I could so that I could pass …,” Jennings said. “(In my) senior year, I only played the first semester and then I couldn’t play anymore (at school.)”
After graduation, Jennings decided to hone in on playing guitar at 19 while also starting to sing after years of “dabbling.”
“Once I picked up guitar, that’s when I really picked up singing,” Jennings said.
Not long after, Jennings performed at Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s “Owensboro’s Got Talent” competition at TWO’s Empress Theatre with a cover of Merle Haggard’s “Today I Started Loving You Again” — marking his first public singing debut.
While Jennings said the nerves set in when waiting to take center stage, it was a different story when he finally walked up to the microphone.
“I knew what I wanted to do as soon as I got up there,” Jennings said. “I got in that spotlight and was like, ‘Yeah, this is it.’ ”
Though Jennings was aware that getting into the music industry in a full-time capacity could prove difficult, he was keen on finally taking the chance at making it happen.
“I finally just prayed on it and I just asked for a sign,” Jennings said. “The next day, I came home and my granddad’s tenor banjo was sitting on the kitchen table. …That was the first thing; it was just a big moment.”
With Jennings set on making a career out of music, he confided in local artists that he looked up to including Josh Merritt, Dan Hall and Andy Brasher that gave Jennings both guidance and opportunities to perform in front of different audiences.
It gave Jennings a chance to develop his own fan base.
“Those three guys were huge in (helping me) and I think that’s what made the difference … because (I feel like) a lot of people are afraid to make connections … and go up to these big artists,” Jennings said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m brand new at this.’ If you don’t know what you’re doing, you go ask. That’s how I’ve always been.”
Since getting his initial exposure in the area, Jennings began to explore his songwriting style which was inspired by personal experiences, such as losing his father when he was 15.
He has even expanded into collaborating with country-rap artists in order to challenge himself and exploring more contemporary country music to keep the younger crowds entertained.
“...It’s been fun to (explore) the versatility,” Jennings said. “I’m trying to get out of the box. I’ve been in the box of traditional country music and I want to be as traditional as possible but I do want to go forward; I do want to do something with modern stuff, too.”
While Jennings can be seen at some shows playing solo, he is often joined by his full band “The Zach Jennings Band” — currently consisting of bassist Jarrid Hollander, lead guitarist Cole Scott Ethridge and drummer Chase Croley.
The group is described as a “rock and country” band with a little bit of traditional country and pop influences, according to Jennings, even though he said the members are not predominantly country musicians.
“They bring a whole different element to country music,” Jennings said. “I don’t know how it works but it does.”
Jennings also credits Ethridge’s father Scott Ethridge as a “major contributor” to the group by helping lug equipment in for shows, assisting with running sound and loaning money to the group to buy stuff they need.
While Jennings and the group have been playing out on a regular basis for some time, it hasn’t always been a smooth ride.
Just as Jennings was starting to pursue music full-time, his progress was put on hold when many of his live performances were canceled due to COVID.
“It was definitely tough,” Jennings said. “Mentally, it hurt. I went from being in a bar every night to nothing in one weekend. …It was a blow, for sure. It hurt just to lose that social lifestyle and just getting past that.”
The pandemic took a toll on Jennings personally when he began to experience anxiety attacks and started losing weight.
And right when shows started to pick back up, the transition back into the public eye was difficult after Jennings was diagnosed with COVID last fall and had to cancel appearances for about three weeks.
He continued to feel the effects of the virus long after being in the clear, and began to have anxiety if his music career would be cut short.
“I could barely finish shows months after that,” Jennings said. “March was the first month that I actually made it through a whole show without complications. I was just dealing with a lot of (shortness of breath), heart palpitations, high blood pressure ....”
Jennings credits his band for helping him get through the uncertain time, both personally and physically helping him finish out the shows when Jennings wasn’t capable of doing so.
“I owe it to the band … that got me through it all,” Jennings said.
Now with his health in check, Jennings has no plans to stop entertaining crowds and growing in something that’s always been a part of him.
“Music … has always been there for me,” Jennings said. “Anytime that I’ve had a hard time in my life, it’s always been something I can turn to and it’s always been my fallback. Even when I’ve gotten out of it and kind of moved away from it in periods in my childhood; it always seemed to be chasing me.”
And Jennings is keen on living a life by pursuing a career he truly enjoys.
“Career-wise, it’s the only thing I can see myself doing. …If you’re not in what you love in your career, that’s something I always felt that you won’t be happy ever; no matter what you do,” Jennings said. “Regardless of all the stuff I’ve had to deal with and everything I’ve been through, …I want to be the guy when I’m 60 years old and say, ‘I did that. I did what I wanted.’ ”
For more information on Zach Jennings, visit zachjenningsmusic.com or facebook.com/zacharyjenningsmusic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.