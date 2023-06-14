The University of Louisville announced Monday that six of its graduates have received the Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award.
The U of L Fulbright winners were awarded grants to teach English abroad in the Slovak Republic, Spain and Jordan and to do research in Germany and the Netherlands.
The Fulbright Program, administered by the Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program.
Among those selected is Owensboro native Eli Cooper, a 2022 U of L graduate who will travel to the Slovak Republic for an English Teaching Assistantship.
