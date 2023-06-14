The University of Louisville announced Monday that six of its graduates have received the Fulbright U.S. Student Program Award.

The U of L Fulbright winners were awarded grants to teach English abroad in the Slovak Republic, Spain and Jordan and to do research in Germany and the Netherlands.

