Owensboro got some good news this week from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The city placed ninth among small cities with the most Energy Star-certified commercial and multifamily buildings in 2022.
We had nine, the report said.
Elizabethtown ranked seventh with 10 buildings, and Richmond-Berea was 10th with eight.
Louisville finished fifth among mid-sized cities with 35.
The report said nearly 41,000 buildings across the country now have the certification.
• Unemployment rates in the region were fairly stable in March.
According to the state, Daviess County had a rate of 3.9% last month, down from 4.8% in February and up from 3.7% a year earlier.
Hancock was at 4.4%, down from 5.1% in February but up from 3.8% in March 2022.
McLean saw a rate of 4.3%, down from 5.3% in February and 4.4% the year before.
Muhlenberg’s rate was 5.5%, down from 6.7% in February and 5.7% in March 2022.
And Ohio was at 4.7%, down from 5.9% in February and 4.9% a year earlier.
• Mother’s Day is just over two weeks away.
The National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics says we plan to spend $35.7 million this year.
That’s nearly $4 billion more than last year.
The breakdown says we’ll spend $274.02 per person, up from $245.76 last year.
The most popular gifts will be flowers (74%), greeting cards (74%) and special outings such as dinner or brunch (60%).
• On April 10, a gunman entered the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
He killed five people and wounded nine others before he was killed.
This week, Old National announced that $1 million in total donations have been raised since then.
Of that, $600,000 will go for additional support and care of those impacted by the shooting.
Another $150,000 will go to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation to support Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was wounded; $150,000 to the University of Louisville Hospital Trauma Center and $100,000 to the American Red Cross.
• German American Bank reported first quarter earnings this week of $20.8 million — up $11.7 million from a year ago.
The bank reported total assets of $5.997 billion on March 31 — down $700.7 million from a year earlier.
