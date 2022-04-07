Anyone who knew Jessie Munday Jackson knew she was a nurse, according to her sister Letha Cecil, and anyone who knew her as a nurse loved her and remembered her.
Jackson began her nursing career in 1961 after her graduation from Murray State University, being among the first class of students to graduate from the school’s nursing program.
She cared for many during her decades-long career and continues that legacy of caring through an endowment fund she started with MSU to provide scholarships for incoming nursing students who will continue uplifting future nurses even after her death.
Jackson grew up in Muhlenberg County on a farm, the middle child of two sisters, Eva Birkhead and Cecil.
She attended a one-room school and eventually graduated from Muhlenberg Central High School in 1958 before continuing her education at Murray.
Jackson’s childhood, along with her sisters’, according to Cecil, was a happy, but humble one.
Jackson, herself, needed assistance paying for her college tuition and ended up having to take a loan from a friend’s grandfather to help pay her way through college and start her career.
“We were raised so poor that she needed help going in and back then; we came from such a small community, I don’t think we had the guidance to even know about scholarships,” Cecil said.
Jackson would go on to reach several milestones, becoming the first industrial nurse at Murphy-Miller and working in the Daviess County Hospital for some time as well.
She would eventually begin providing home healthcare where she would contract tuberculosis, which put an end to her career, according to Cecil.
Although she was no longer able to practice, nursing still held a special place in Jackson’s heart, Cecil said, and she began the Jessie Munday Jackson Nursing Scholarship Endowment Fund with MSU in 2001.
The need for financial assistance was what inspired Jackson, according to Cecil, to begin her endowment — that, and Jackson’s passion and love for the field.
“She truly was dedicated to nursing; she just loved everything about it … and thought it was worthwhile,” Cecil said.
Although Jackson passed away Nov. 5, 2021, Cecil said she wanted to honor her sister’s legacy by making the community aware of the scholarship for future nurses and how truly dedicated Jackson was to her career and helping others, even following the end of her career.
The availability of the scholarship and encouraging others to contribute to the fund, she said, is even more important now as the nation faces a shortage of healthcare workers, especially nurses.
“It might inspire somebody else to do something along the same lines,” Cecil said. “From her humble beginning where we started on a farm and started from nothing, she did well.”
The endowment fund will be awarded for the first time during the academic year starting in fall, 2023 for full and part-time students at MSU who are admitted into the school’s nursing program and who maintain a GPA of 3.0.
Recipients must have also graduated from a Kentucky high school.
Anyone interested in learning more about or contributing to the fund may do so by calling the MSU Office of Development at 1-877-282-0033.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.