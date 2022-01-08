Owensboro photographer Melanie Hodskins takes pride in making her photoshoots personal and emotional for her clients.
Hodskins, who has been a photographer in Owensboro for nine years, was born and raised here.
She runs Melanie Hodskins Photography and specializes in maternity, newborn, family and senior photos.
She said she has had an interest in photography for as long as she can remember.
“Every year for Christmas, I would always ask for the newest digital camera,” she said.
She said she took photos of anything and everything she came across growing up.
Hodskins says she likes to do things differently than other photographers.
Her shoots are “moody and geared towards emotions rather than posing,” she said.
For a session, she charges a fee and lets the client come into her studio after the session to select their favorite takes.
Along with this, Hodskins gives her clients physical prints of their photos and creates custom wall decor for them.
She said although photography has gone digital, she enjoys the feeling of having a physical print of photos.
“It’s so much different now in the digital world,” Hodskins said. “I’m still old school. I like to pass around the print.”
She said the most rewarding part is knowing that people are passing around photos she took.
Hodskins recently started a wardrobe collection for her clients. She has kid’s, men’s and women’s clothing, so her clients don’t have to dress themselves.
She recently got a new studio in downtown Owensboro across from the RiverPark Center. Her goal for the new year is to get settled in her new studio and travel more.
Sessions can be booked through her website, melaniehodskinsphotography.com.
Her Facebook can be found at Melanie Hodskins Photography. Her instagram is @melanie hodskins.
