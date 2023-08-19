Owensboro resident Kelly Lynn Annin is among the volunteers in Maui trying to help its residents who have been displaced by wildfires.
Annin said she was preparing to travel there for business when the wildfires broke out August 7 on the island that’s home to 164,000 people.
Instead of postponing her trip, she went to help.
“They were discouraging visitors from going,” Annin said, “and they said if you’re not essential, you’re not coming.”
However, Annin, 53, considers herself an essential worker because of her military background and her history with the state of Hawaii’s second largest island.
“I am as much into the Hawaiian culture as I can be,” she said.
Annin has been renting a room inside a large house in Kihei about 29 miles south of the city of Lahaina, which is home to more than 11,000 people and one of the areas devastated by the wildfires.
Inside the house with Annin is 51-year-old Hawaiian native Melanie Kehaunani King, who runs a farmers market there.
King turned her farmers market into a supply site for displaced residents.
King said the locals have rallied around each other, describing it as an “ohana” or family who are helping each other live and survive.
“You got to know island living by living here,” King said. “...There’s been a lot of amazing outreach and an outpouring of support, especially from our local people here.”
Along with Lahaina, Annin said the wildfires spread to other parts of the island. But she feels safe where she is.
Annin said she has been part of the fundraising efforts for needed supplies such as bottled water, tents and blankets, as well as washing laundry for displaced families.
“Originally, my plan was to come here and help remove debris,” said Annin, who plans to remain in Maui until April. “When I lived here before, I owned an excavation and concrete business, so I’m pretty handy with an excavator.”
Annin’s love for Hawaii started when she was stationed there after joining the military in 1989.
“I was stationed in Pearl Harbor, and I came to Maui and decided I was never going back to Oahu again,” she said.
The AP has reported that Maui County estimated more than 80% of the more than 2,700 structures in hard-hit Lahaina were damaged or destroyed. The death toll has been reported at more than 100.
The cause of the wildfires is under investigation, but downed power lines are suspected for igniting the blaze, according to AP reports.
Prior to the wildfires, the state had been under red-flag warnings for strong winds linked to Hurricane Dora that could trigger fire conditions. The state had also been suffering from a drought, with severe conditions in parts of Maui.
Annin said families have been staying in hotels but were given 15 days before they have to leave.
“What we’re trying to do is help small groups of people instead of 11,000 people at once, because that was chaos,” she said. “We’re trying to get what they need once they get out of these hotels.
“The fire was last week. The 15 days are almost up. What we’re about to have is a huge homeless problem.”
