Owensboro student excels in UK program

Owensboro native Ann Switzer is a student at the University of Kentucky and has helped the university in piloting its College and Career Studies (CCS) program.
Ann graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School. Her mother, Cathy Switzer, said Ann always had big ideas about things she wanted.
“She wanted to go to Owensboro Catholic when we didn’t think that was an option,” she said. “She wanted to try out for cheerleading when that only looked like an opportunity for disaster and ridicule. Owensboro Catholic opened the door for both of those opportunities. It was a combination of her personal drive to do the work, four years of emotional maturing and the support of the OCHS staff that made it such a positive experience for everyone in that school.”
Ann said she had been on UK’s campus to visit her sister prior to becoming a student.
“I kind of knew what to expect from being a student,” she said. “I was very excited to have the help from the other UK students who have volunteered as our mentors and helps us with our classes.”
Cathy said it was her daughter’s dream to attend UK.
“The CCS program provided her with the supports she needed to make that happen and be successful for her admission,” she said. “Ann had the high school grades from Owensboro Catholic to qualify her for admission to UK, but it would have been harder to get through the administrative process at UK, such as registration and communicating with professors, without the help of the CCS program and Erin Fitzgerald.”
Fitzgerald, a comprehensive transition program (CTP) coordinator in the Human Development Institute at UK, said CCS falls under CTP and is geared toward students with intellectual disabilities who want to attend college.
“It’s a non-degree program that focuses on students who want to continue learning and preparing for community engagement and employment after they complete high school,” she said.
The program formally began last fall, but Ann had been a student in the pilot program prior to the establishment of it.
“I love it. In the CSS program, we have students with many different physical and learning issues,” she said. “Our program finds different ways to help all of us with tests, quizzes and writing papers.”
Cathy said Fitzgerald went with Ann to her first classes and made sure the professors met her and were aware of any accommodations needed for that particular class.
“Erin quickly learned that Ann did not need support in the classroom and navigating campus,” Cathy said. “Every exceptional student is different, but she has been fortunate to walk around campus and attend class no differently than the thousands of other students learning at UK.”
The students have also been able to take breaks from studying to enjoy each other’s company and have fun.
“We also had some fun learning line dances and showing off our dance moves with a project from a student named Kayla Allison,” Ann said. “She is a senior with a double major in education and dance. Hopefully we can do more of this, so I am ready for DanceBlue, UK’s big fundraiser for their children’s hospital.”
With fun events like this, Cathy said the CCS program provides mentors for the students to help with many areas of student life.
“Students and mentors gather regularly to talk about college life and any new questions the students might have,” she said. “The program keeps up with all of the students daily, providing any support they may need. Ann is pretty independent with most of her school work, so these meetings are very important for her socially.”
Part of Ann’s experience in the program included helping the university figure out what they needed to do to get it up and running with more students, Fitzgerald said.
“One of the best things that’s happened this year is students have come in knowing they want to go to college and explore interests and learn more about possible career paths, but they’re not sure what that would look like,” Fitzgerald said.
Watching students like Ann obtain a better idea of what their college and career paths might look like is one of the best parts of the program.
“Someone may come in and say they want to go to college because they want to learn more about a subject or have a certain career they want to pursue,” she said. “It’s kind of abstract when they think about what they want to accomplish when they go to college, and they get a better sense that it’s not going to happen in just one way. There are different paths to get to one goal.”
Fitzgerald said Ann helped to figure out what kind of support would work best in the program’s environment, and Ann she learned a lot by participating.
“I have taken some communications classes where I have learned about both personal communications and communication from all types of media,” Ann said. “My favorite class has been learning about the modern history of Kentucky.”
Ann has also taken an audio engineering class.
“I am learning about recording music, microphones and audio equipment,” she said. “I would love to find a way to work with music as a career.”
Ann’s participation in the program happened by chance, but she said she would recommend it to all
exceptional students.
“Erin and the Human Development Institute staff have been great,” Ann said. “I have done things I always dreamed of doing, including being a Wildcat fan — in the student section.”
Ann has been able to help her classmates in ways she may not have anticipated.
“Just by her being a student at UK and working through her reason and process with us helped to develop the best practices and processes for supporting these students,” Fitzgerald said. “How each student goes through the program will be different person to person based on individual goals in learning, employment, independent living and community engagement.”
Fitzgerald said Ann piloted the program at UK because she had already applied to the university prior to the official start of the program.
“It’s just something that fell into place,” she said. “Once she realized it was in development and we realized she applied to UK, it made sense to do the pilot with her.”
Cathy said that their family are all UK alumni and have never been so proud to be a Wildcat.
“This big university has shown the flexibility and true quest for inclusiveness to make my child’s dream a reality, and for that, I will be forever grateful,” she said. “If any university can make my big ideas a reality, it’s the Big Blue Nation. Go Cats.”
