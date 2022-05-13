The Owensboro Symphony has announced its lineup of performances for their upcoming 57th season.
The season will officially kick off in October and conclude in April 2023.
“In recent years, the Owensboro Symphony has really zeroed in on the experience of attending a concert. Once again, this new season will deliver these unforgettable experiences, concert after concert.” said Gwyn Payne, the symphony’s chief executive officer. “I truly believe there is something for everyone and invite anyone who has not attended a concert to try it. I promise you won’t be disappointed.”
Troy Quinn, music director, will be heading into his sixth season with the symphony and looks forward to continuing his journey with them.
“I’ve always said that Owensboro is a hidden gem and we’re becoming not so hidden because I think everybody knows how great the orchestra is, and what a diverse offering of concerts we give and how wonderful the people are in our community and supportive of the arts,” Quinn said. “...It’s been a real pleasure and an honor to lead the group and continue to do so ….”
Opening night will take place on Oct. 22, where Quinn and the orchestra will tackle Mikhail Glinka’s “Overture to Ruslan and Lyudmila,” along with Paul Hindemith’s “Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber” and conclude with Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4.”
“We’re going to start off the season with a pretty bold offering,” Quinn said. “It’s a real show-stopping, classical opening night concert.”
The orchestra will conclude 2022 with its annual “Home for the Holidays” on Dec. 10, which will include works such as “The Nutcracker,” “A Christmas Carol” and “Sleigh Ride” along with new pieces such as the suite from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
The show will also feature the Owensboro Symphony Chorus and the Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra joining the symphony on some of the selections.
Quinn said the program will be familiar to what patrons can expect in the past while also playing some new arrangements.
The show will also feature the concertmaster Ji-Woon Jung on the piece “The Winter Miracle,” which is a play on Antonio Vivaldi’s “Winter” from “The Four Seasons” violin concertos, along with a child soloist to be featured on their take on James Horner’s “Christmas, Why Can’t I Find You?” from the 2000 film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”
One of Quinn’s favorite programs, “Cinematic Romance” will take place on Jan. 28, which will take the audience through a journey of Hollywood’s “most romantic movie scores” from films such as “Casablanca,” “Gone with the Wind,” “Romeo and Juliet” and more.
One of the pieces, “Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story,’ ” is considered one of Quinn’s favorite pieces of all time.
The show will feature violin soloist Sandy Cameron on Danny Elfman’s “Edward Scissorhands Suite,” “Love Theme” from the 1988 film “Cinema Paradiso” and “Tango” from the 1992 film “Scent of a Woman.”
“Night at the Museum” will hit the stage on March 4, where music and history come together with pieces from “Indiana Jones,” “The Mummy” and “Night at the Museum” while they will also perform Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” which Quinn calls “the biggest, most bombastic ending of all time for a classical piece.”
“It’s a great piece if you’ve never heard it live,” Quinn said. “It’s pretty thrilling.”
Quinn said there will be interdisciplinary art and video that will accompany some of the works.
The season will conclude with “Whimsical Walton and Walker” on April 15, which will feature Kentucky native and world-renowned flutist Jim Walker, along with selections ranging from Mozart, John Williams and will feature a performance of William Walton’s “The Wise Virgins Suite.”
“We’re getting these world-class artists right here in Owensboro, Kentucky,” Quinn said. “That says a lot about the commitment to the orchestra and also our artistic commitment. …Jim has been a friend and a colleague of mine for a while … (and) Jim is somebody artistically that I admire.”
Tickets for the season are on sale now at owensborosymphony.org or by calling 270-684-0661 ext. 113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.