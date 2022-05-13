Troy Quinn, music director of the Owensboro Symphony, is pictured leading the orchestra at a previous engagement. The symphony has announced the lineup for its 57th season, which will begin on Oct. 22, where the group will perform pieces such as Mikhail Glinka’s “Overture to Ruslan and Lyudmila,” Paul Hindemith’s “Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4.”