Owensboro Symphony is ready to play music for the people once again.
The symphony will hold its second Symphony Stroll — a free outdoor music event on the downtown riverfront tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is supported by Wyatt, Tarrant, & Combs LLC and SouthernStar Central Gas Pipeline.
“First and foremost, I think it’s an entertaining evening,” said Troy Quinn, music director and conductor. “I think it’s also an event for everybody — for the families, for the seniors, for the kids …. This is a great foray and exposure to some symphonic music in a very casual background.”
Worldwide, many were adapting to the changing world and restrictions brought on by COVID-19.
However, Gwyn Morris Payne, chief executive officer, knew that doing nothing wasn’t an option.
“Last year, we were in the throes of COVID (and) we knew we could not have an opening night. We knew we could not go into the hall. It just wasn’t going to happen,” Payne said. “We really started brainstorming and were so committed to not sit back, shrug our shoulders and say, ‘Oh well, we can’t do anything.’ ”
Payne said that the organization came up with Symphony Stroll because they were keen on staying “absolutely present” in the community and reaching audiences that they may not have tapped into before.
“We really talked all the way around it and finally came to the decision to put the ensembles all throughout the river,” Payne said. “It was really important for us to make this a free community event. Of course, we’re a non-profit and we’re all about selling our season tickets and getting people into the hall. But, we also want to make sure that if someone is not so inclined to buy a ticket, we want them to experience and be able to enjoy what the Owensboro Symphony can offer.”
Quinn said that the event was one of the more positive things to come out of navigating around the pandemic last year which prompted it to continue.
“There were a few thousand people there last year and I was shocked by the turnout and pleasantly surprised,” Quinn said. “I think people were not only craving for that interaction but that musical satisfaction that you only get from live performance.”
For this year, Quinn will be adding another group to the mix and extending the set list, with plans to have music play non-stop throughout the entire evening.
“We’ve actually got five chamber groups going on,” Quinn said. “We’ll again have drinks and food trucks along the riverfront (while enjoying) the music. Folks will hear all different types of music — from jazz trio to fiddle tunes to brass quintet, popular tunes, in a different environment. There will always be music playing. We’re staggering the start times so that when a group takes a little bit of a break, you’ll still have three groups playing.”
The five ensembles will be spaced out and performing throughout Smothers Park, featuring bass and string quartets, jazz and percussion ensembles, and playing music ranging from Broadway hits, jazz classics, and classical orchestral songs.
“There will be continuous music going on with continuous food and drink,” Quinn said. “I think it’s going to be a great time to come out and enjoy the hot spot of Owensboro.”
Payne and Quinn want the public to know that people do not need to be fans of orchestral music to have a good time.
“Orchestra music as a whole — people interact with and they see it and hear it every day,” Payne said. “They may not zero in and say, ‘Oh my goodness, I love that orchestral piece of music,’ but they are listening to a theme of a movie …. Troy is really good at infusing that into what he performs and what he brings to the people.”
“Our prescription is any kind of music that’s good,” Quinn said. “We play all different genres. We’re going to be playing ‘Moon River,’ pieces from ‘West Side Story.’ ...We’re sort of giving a flavor of everything to everybody and that’s what we try to do in my programming for the time I’ve been here and it’s been very successful.
“It’s an entertaining time. We take really great pride in these programs and making sure there is something for everybody. Something that you can tap your toes to feel good about.”
Quinn said his musicians are excited to be playing for a live crowd, the most crucial element.
“They are so grateful to get back into it and make live music with an audience,” Quinn said. “We’ve been even making music during the pandemic, whether it be virtual concerts or the holiday special. …But now we’re actually adding the most important component, which is the patrons and the audience members.”
Payne applauds Quinn and the symphony’s musicians for the success of bringing all types of music fans together.
“We are so fortunate that we’ve got his talents and we combine with the talents of all these musicians that come into our community,” Payne said. “It’s kind of like the perfect storm.”
For tonight, Payne wants to have attendees celebrate and experience the high-caliber talent of the musicians.
“There’s just something really special that happens whenever all of these musicians gather and start doing what they’re so good at,” Payne said. “I look forward to sharing it with other people. We do have talented musicians and for them to gather and share their talents with the community, it’s a magical thing that happens …”
While Payne said the event will be following safety protocols, she hopes that others will follow suit so everyone can enjoy the stroll to the fullest.
“We’re recommending everybody (to) pay attention to what the guidelines are at the moment,” Payne said. “Keep your social distance — that’s the whole reason for it to be outdoors. We can all enjoy it and everybody can be safe as long as everybody keeps an eye out for those guidelines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.