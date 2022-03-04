The Owensboro Symphony will be performing its third concert of the season, “Stairway to Schumann” at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall.
The show, sponsored by Sazerac Glenmore Distillery and Independence Bank, will consist of the English rock band Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” the 1971 classic rock anthem and one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time, followed by Camille Saint-Saëns’ ”Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor” and concluding with Robert Schumann’s “Symphony No. 4 in D minor.”
“We’re feeling great, positive and hopeful,” said music director Troy Quinn. “We came off a very big success of our last Oscars concert …. We’re riding some great momentum and we’re excited about this concert.”
Quinn and Gwyn Morris Payne, chief executive officer, finds that the diverse offerings for tomorrow’s show is up to the standard of what the symphony is all about and the positive reception that programming like this has received in the past.
“It’s always for me … a matter of taking great pieces of music, no matter what genres they are and fusing them in a program that works,” Quinn said. “I’m always looking to … push the boundaries and cross genres …. I thought that these three pieces would kind of go together in such a way that would showcase our talents not just in the classical world but in the rock world.”
“It is the mission of the Owensboro Symphony to create meaningful, imaginative performances and educational programs that enrich lives and create memorable experiences,” Morris said. “I can’t think of a better way to create such an experience than to bring these two genres together. We have found great success in recent seasons with this blend and the patrons are showing us they agree.”
Quinn feels that the music can also relate to potential patrons, pointing out Schumann’s “Symphony No. 4 in D minor” to be one of those pieces.
“Schumann brings the human element and the human emotion to it in 28 minutes — packs it in there in a relatively short amount of time,” Quinn said. “The Symphony grabs you with the first chord (and) grabs your attention, and he goes through all the human emotions of sadness, despair, happiness, triumph at the end. It really takes you on sort of a whirlwind and a rollercoaster, and I think people relate to that while still grabbing your attention and not being a long drawn out hour-long symphony.”
The concert will feature the Symphony’s principal cellist Graham Cullen as the soloist during “Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor.”
“There is a lot of talent that assembles on the stage for a concert of the Owensboro Symphony and it is great to be able to highlight Graham on this piece,” Morris said.
Quinn will also be hosting “Behind the Music with Troy Quinn,” a free special pre-concert conversation about the show from 6:15-6:40 p.m. in Cannon Hall to give some insight about the music and more.
“...It’s more actually to get some time to get to know me and the soloist and ask some questions about this concert or any other thing that might be on the minds of our listeners and our audience,” Quinn said. “It’s a nice time to get up-close-and-personal; not just learn a little history about the music but if you’re more intrigued about what we’re doing, I would encourage everybody to come and just have an informal discussion for a little bit.”
Quinn and Morris see that the community has been embracing the return to attend live performances since the coronavirus pandemic and are looking forward to what else is in store.
“...I would say that the folks that are out there, and certainly from the organization and musicians’ perspective — we are emboldened and happy to continue making music,” Quinn said. “It’s been very well received. I don’t think this is holding us back …. We’re nearly back to where we were before. I think we’re over the hump.”
“There has been a wonderful response from the community to returning to the concert hall,” Morris said. “We really haven’t felt any reluctance from patrons at all, we have felt more of an embrace to move forward to this new normal. As always, the Symphony’s top priority is the health and safety of the staff, musicians, and patrons.”
Tickets are available now at OwensboroSymphony.org or by calling 270-684-0661.
