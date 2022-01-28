The Owensboro Symphony will give the city the red carpet treatment this weekend.
The symphony will continue with the 56th season of events and engagements with “A Night at the Oscars” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the RiverPark Center.
The show, which is sponsored by Sheffer Law Firm, PLLC and corporate partner Owensboro Grain, will be filled with 16 songs from both Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning films.
“We try to bring such different things to Owensboro and to our patrons, and to bring this little splash of Hollywood, it’s exciting,” said Gwyn Morris Payne, chief executive officer. “And that kind of just sounds like a line, but in reality, we really are doing that.”
Troy Quinn, music director, is looking forward to debuting what he calls an “immersive experience.”
“We’re so excited,” Quinn said. “This is perhaps one of my favorite programs of all time and I’m looking forward to performing it with the Owensboro Symphony. We’ve never done it before … and we’re really kind of bringing in all the bells and whistles for this.”
The concert will also feature musician Eric Rigler, who plays Uilleann pipes, Great Highland bagpipes and tin whistle who has performed on movie soundtracks including “Braveheart,” “Cinderella Man,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “Titanic,” in which Rigler will be heard playing some of his original solos during the concert.
“...Owensboro is very lucky to be able to present a performer like Eric,” Payne said. “For us to be able to perform with him, it is definitely … an honor. For the work that Eric has done in his career, for him to perform with the Owensboro Symphony — we are very lucky to be able to do that. …I think those that attend this concert will see a bit of history take place with the Owensboro Symphony.”
Quinn said that the music will be all original arrangements, which Quinn has acquired some of the pieces from the original composers such as Bill Conti from “Rocky.”
“This is all original music as you’ve heard in the movies, authentic,” Quinn said. “We have everything from ‘The Godfather’ to ‘Star Wars’ and everything in between.”
Quinn notes that the first piece that will be played will be a five-minute John Williams medley.
“It’s kind of a nice little preview as to what you’re going to hear,” Quinn said.
Quinn also said that the show will implement what he coins as “non-orchestral instruments” such as mandolin, hammered dulcimer, harmonica and accordion to make for a memorable night.
“We’ve thrown everything in there but the kitchen sink,” Quinn said. “It’s going to be very unique. …It’s got something for everybody. We really kind of crossed all the genres and film music is so challenging for that reason because it’s just a diverse array of music.”
“...Our orchestra and Troy are so versatile and so talented that they’re able to pull off these concerts that are so different,” Payne said.
The show will also have the same feel as the annual televised award ceremony.
The concert will be filmed with the live audience in attendance for a future special presentation that will be premiering on Kentucky Educational Television (KET).
“...It’s just all facets of Hollywood are just really raining down on this concert and this whole production,” Payne said. “...For us to be able to have the recording and have the live audience, just to be able to portray that on KET in the future. But I think it’s exciting because our patrons who love to come in and listen to the orchestra and enjoy (them), they are going to get to see a very special behind the scenes production going on that they would never have been a part of.”
Quinn is particularly excited for this show as it’s a music genre that he really enjoys.
“I love film music and cinematic music and it’s very orchestral in nature,” Quinn said. “The opportunity to play with these great colleagues (and) some of the most beautiful music ever written is special.”
Payne feels that the film music can help the audience recall memorable experiences and can bring people together.
“I think it’s the familiarity and it’s the feeling that you get when you hear one of these pieces and it takes you back to a time you can relive the moment from when you may have watched that certain movie or it brings back some kind of emotion that you had and you experienced,” Payne said. “Hearing that piece brings it all back so quickly. …It’s such a treat that they’re going to have in store with them. I think it’s just kind of a special thing to be able to do.”
Tickets are still available at OwensboroSymphony.org or by calling RiverPark Center’s Box Office at 270-687-2770.
Student tickets begin at $15.50 and adult tickets for $48.
Owensboro Symphony will request attendees to wear masks when entering the facility and during the production as a precaution due the rising cases of COVID-19, with the exception of when eating or drinking.
