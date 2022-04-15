The Owensboro Symphony will bring fight and flight to its upcoming fourth concert of its 56th season with “Superheroes — Avengers, Superman, Mahler and More!” at 7 p.m. Saturday at RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall.
“You don’t want to miss this exciting concert full of your favorite superhero themes,” said Gwyn Morris Payne, the symphony’s chief executive officer. “The young and the young at heart will all find this a fun-filled evening to remember.”
Troy Quinn, the symphony’s music director/conductor, notes that the program is “epic in scope” with eight horns, five trumpets and a total of 80 players on the stage.
The concert will feature original compositions of popular tunes including John Williams’ theme from “Superman,” along with Danny Elfman’s theme from “Batman,” Alan Silvestri’s “Captain America March” and the “Marvel Studios Fanfare,” which serves as the introduction to many Marvel films.
Short video clips will also be shown from some of the films to accompany the music, according to Quinn.
The concert will also include a performance of Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 1,” also known as “Titan,” which Quinn hails as “one of the greatest pieces ever written.”
“I wanted to procure a program that had monumental pieces, and the marriage of classical and movie music seemed perfect under the ‘superheroes’ heading, since Mahler was a superhero of classical music …,” Quinn said. “...This is the common person’s music. Not only the superheroes that everybody can relate to, but the Mahler’s ‘Titan’ symphony is very melodic and tuneful …. I think the marriage of both (is) such … great music and epic.”
Quinn particularly highlights Mahler’s piece as “some of the most fulfilling music to not just conduct, but to listen to” despite it being a mammoth task.
“It’s basically like climbing Mount Everest, particularly from the musicians’ standpoint,” Quinn said. “It’s one of the biggest works that you could do …. When we’re tackling a Mahler symphony, it’s probably one of the most challenging and one of the most rewarding as a musician but also has a listener. I really think it does appeal to everybody ….”
With this, Quinn said that the orchestra is looking forward to showtime.
“They’re very thrilled. This is probably the most excited they will be all year …,” Quinn said. “...We have our best and all of our regular people, so we’re ready to give a great concert.”
But before the show begins, Quinn will have his “Behind the Music with Troy Quinn” pre-concert conversation from 6:15 to 6:40 p.m. in Cannon Hall, which Quinn says he and attendees enjoy.
“...I just think people love coming to hear little snippets and me talking in an informal way and get a little bit more, not just historical information on the pieces or insights, but really … an opportunity to talk about how I approach the music and how we actually make the music during the rehearsal process and a little bit of the behind-the-scenes of what goes on …,” Quinn said.
Quinn believes that the concert is one folks will not want to miss.
“It’s always exciting to hear this music played live,” Quinn said. “It’s a rare opportunity, so I’m hoping families and the kids and anybody who’s a fan of music comes to this concert, because to hear the orchestra actually do the (main title theme) to ‘Batman’ — that’s kind of thrilling (and) you would have to go to the movie theater; and there, it’s not going to be live with 80 people on stage.”
And Quinn is confident that patrons will enjoy what they hear come Saturday night.
“...I think everybody’s going to be blown away if they’re going to come to this concert and hear the music of superheroes as it’s meant to be heard,” Quinn said.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com/superheroes-owensboro-kentucky-04-16-2022/event/1B005B689057192B.
“Behind the Music with Troy Quinn” is free with ticket purchase.
