The Owensboro Symphony will kick off its 57th season with its opening-night performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 inside Cannon Hall at the RiverPark Center.
Troy Quinn, the symphony’s music director and conductor, is looking forward to celebrating both the symphony’s continuing legacy and his sixth season with the organization, while offering a variety of programs throughout the season.
“It feels new and fresh, actually — like I just started,” Quinn laughed, “...and I think that’s the exciting collaborative spirit that I have with the orchestra and the audience, and it all feels fresh, and the programs that we’re doing are still new and exciting.”
“Troy is connecting with our community and has brought renewed excitement to the symphony, both on and off the stage” Gwyn Payne, symphony CEO, said in a press release. “We are looking forward to another season of exciting programs.”
For Saturday night, Quinn has chosen “some of the most exciting and striking classical works,” such as the opening piece of Mikhail Glinka’s “Overture to Ruslan and Lyudmila,” Paul Hindemith’s “Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber” and the concluding work, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4.”
“We wanted to do some rousing classical works in the repertoire, and you probably have the top three here,” Quinn said. “Tchaikovsky’s ‘Symphony No. 4’ (is) a real tour de force for the orchestra. The first movement alone is 20 minutes (and) it’s long enough to be a symphony in and of itself, …(and) the total time is about 45 minutes to perform this work. It’s a real forceful symphony and very visceral and very, very powerful.
“These are really challenging works, but also highly entertaining and energetic and powerful. So, that’s kind of what we wanted to bring opening night.”
Beside the show, patrons are invited to attend a free pre-concert conversation, “Behind the Music with Troy Quinn,” from 6:15 to 6:40 p.m. to get some insight about the opening night pieces and what people can expect to hear and see.
Quinn said the event is an opportunity for people that may not be familiar with classical and symphonic music and can serve as a “CliffsNotes version” of the show.
“You get a little bit more insight and analysis about the history of the piece and what the composer’s intention was and what to listen for,” Quinn said. “It’s sort of like a guide when you’re going on a tour … and kind of give (them) a road map on what you’re about to hear and a little bit more insight and information if you’re curious.”
Single-ticket prices for the performance are $50 and $59.25 and can be purchased by calling 270-684-0661 or by visiting the RiverPark Center box office, 101 Daviess St.
Student tickets are $16 each.
Season tickets for the 57th season, presented by Owensboro Health, are on sale through Friday, Oct. 21.
Individuals that purchase tickets for the whole season will save up to 25% off single-ticket prices and have access to benefits including pre-sale opportunities, free ticket exchanges, single-ticket discounts, special invitations, tax credit for released tickets and special event offers.
Season-ticket packages for the five-concert subscription series are $199 and $240, depending on seat location in Cannon Hall, and can be purchased by calling 270-684-0661 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.