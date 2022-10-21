OSO OPENING NIGHT PIC 1

Troy Quinn, Owensboro Symphony’s music director and conductor, leads the orchestra during a previous concert.

 Photo submitted

The Owensboro Symphony will kick off its 57th season with its opening-night performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 inside Cannon Hall at the RiverPark Center.

Troy Quinn, the symphony’s music director and conductor, is looking forward to celebrating both the symphony’s continuing legacy and his sixth season with the organization, while offering a variety of programs throughout the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.