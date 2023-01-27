CINEMATIC ROMANCE PIC 2

The Owensboro Symphony will bring the feel of “lights, camera and action” to the Cannon Hall stage at the RiverPark Center with its “Cinematic Romance” program at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The concert will include some of Hollywood’s most romantic movie scores from classics such as “Casablanca,” “Gone with the Wind,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “West Side Story” and more.

