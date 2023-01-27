The Owensboro Symphony will bring the feel of “lights, camera and action” to the Cannon Hall stage at the RiverPark Center with its “Cinematic Romance” program at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The concert will include some of Hollywood’s most romantic movie scores from classics such as “Casablanca,” “Gone with the Wind,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “West Side Story” and more.
Gwyn Payne, CEO of Owensboro Symphony, said creating programs like this is what the organization is all about.
“The Owensboro Symphony is always looking for new ways to connect with families and give them opportunities to make new memories and enjoy experiences that include the arts,” she said. “For us to have the opportunity to perform these classic pieces for our community live and in-person is the epitome of our mission.”
“I think movies and music (go) hand-in-hand …,” said Troy Quinn, music director. “It’s a special opportunity for us to be able to present the music in its purest form, and for families and people to gather and hear the music outside of the film.”
Quinn said the program will be a throwback to classic films and new cult classics.
“We’ve got quite a hodge-podge of music,” he said. “It’s not like the Oscars concert where we did all of the hits. This is ‘Cinematic Romance,’ so it’s a very, very lush romantic, sort-of golden era music through … the early 2000s.”
“I do see such a wide variety. With the concert for this weekend, you have some great film music … none of which need introductions,” Payne said. “Once the orchestra begins, your mind automatically shifts to that wonderful film.”
There will also be video clips presented throughout the evening to complement some of the pieces, which Quinn said is a “privilege” to have for the audience considering the changes in how crowds watch films today.
“Not so many people are going out to the movies. Everything’s on Netflix, Hulu and Disney+ and you don’t have to leave your room,” he said, “but the visceral experience of a live orchestra, married with the picture in the hall, is kind of the ultimate symphonic experience ….”
The concert will include violin soloist Sandy Cameron, who will perform Danny Elfman’s “Edward Scissorhands Suite,” “Love Theme” from “Cinema Paradiso” and more.
Cameron was also the concert soloist for Elfman’s violin concerto, “Eleven Eleven.”
“I’ve been scouting her for a long time,” Quinn said. “I wanted to bring her to Owensboro and to work with her. The opportunity finally came up and we crafted the program together, and it’s going to showcase her wonderful talents both classical and nonclassical. She’s an incredible musician and personality.”
“It is an absolute wonderful feeling for the Owensboro Symphony to have the financial support of our local governmental agencies as well as the corporate and individual support we receive,” Payne said. “It is truly because of this support that we are able to bring world class artists to Owensboro.
“I would encourage everyone to make plans to attend this concert. Sandy Cameron’s performance will be like no other that has been featured with the Owensboro Symphony. She brings an energy and electricity that will blow the audience away.”
Quinn looks forward to putting on a good show.
“We’re exposing people to beautiful music and some of the romantic, lush, emotionally charged music that there is in cinema,” Quinn said, “and we’re presenting it in an ‘unfiltered’ way — it’s the music the way it would have been recorded and heard in the studios in Hollywood in the ’40s and ’50s and through the ’90s.
“I (hope) people are going to come away with an appreciation for things they may have heard in passing … but haven’t really heard it in its entirety ….”
A pre-concert conversation with Quinn about the program will take place from 6:15-6:40 p.m. inside Cannon Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.