CONCERT ON THE LAWN DOM

Troy Quinn, music director and conductor of the Owensboro Symphony, leads the orchestra during its “Concert on the Lawn” in 2021 at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

 Photo submitted

The Owensboro Symphony will present its free annual outdoor “Concert on the Lawn” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 to Kentucky Wesleyan College.

This year’s theme is “Adventures Under the Stars.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.