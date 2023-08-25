The grounds in front of the Barnard-Jones Administration Building at Kentucky Wesleyan College will be filled with musicians and music fans for the Owensboro Symphony’s annual “Concert on the Lawn” starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The event is presented by U.S. Bank.
Gwyn Payne, the symphony’s chief executive officer, looks forward to this event as the organization heads into its 58th performance season that officially begins in October.
“The setting of KWC’s campus provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of music under the stars that is sure to enhance the overall experience,” she said. “This event is a great opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the end of summer, while also looking ahead to the exciting season of music that lies ahead.
“Whether you’re a longtime symphony fan or someone who is new to the scene, ‘Concert on the Lawn’ is an event that you won’t want to miss.”
Troy Quinn, the symphony’s music director and conductor, enjoys presenting a program in a more laid back and informal setting.
“Performing outdoors creates an exciting vibe and time for everyone involved because it allows for a unique experience that cannot be replicated indoors,” he said. “The open air and natural surroundings provide a beautiful backdrop for performers and audiences alike, enhancing the overall atmosphere of the event. Outdoor performances often have a more relaxed and casual atmosphere, allowing for people to truly let loose and enjoy themselves.”
Quinn also finds performing outdoors at KWC gives the symphony an opportunity to reach a wider audience, as the concert is free to attend and may attract people who may not typically attend a program in the traditional concert hall setting.
“We also have the opportunity to interact with the audience on a more personal level,” he said. “This can create a sense of community and connection between myself, (the) musicians and (the) audience — making the experience all the more memorable.”
The concert’s repertoire will consist of material from the Boston Pops Orchestra, the Massachusetts-based group which specializes in light classical and popular music.
Quinn said it will be “a fantastic night filled with a wide array of popular favorites, including selections from cinema, Broadway, patriotic songs and more.”
Highlights of the performance will include patriotic anthems, such as Morton Gould’s “American Salute” and John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” along with contemporary hits from cinema and Broadway, such as “The Music Man” and “That’s Entertainment!,” according to Quinn.
Other selections on the bill will be Leroy Anderson’s “Bugler’s Holiday” and the “Boston Pops March,” among others.
With the concerns of COVID-19 dwindling since the height of the pandemic in 2020, Payne and Quinn feel last year’s “Concert on the Lawn” came back strong in terms of attendance and hope to see the growth in audience participation continue.
“People are eager to enjoy live music experiences. ‘Concert on the Lawn’ has been a staple in Owensboro since 1987, and the outdoor concert environment is something the community really enjoys,” Payne said. “Last year’s crowd may have been one of the biggest in years.”
“Last year’s crowd was especially large, with many people coming out to enjoy the festivities,” Quinn said. “It’s no surprise that this event has become so popular over the years — the combination of great music, a beautiful setting and a lively atmosphere is hard to resist.”
Attendees are encouraged to pack food and lawn chairs to have their own picnic for the concert while enjoying the show. Picnicking on the grounds will begin at 5:30 p.m.
A reserved dinner catered by Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn will also be available, which will include fried chicken, smoked ham, vegetables, cobblers and tea/lemonade.
Table, chairs and dinner for eight people can be reserved for $400; table and eight chairs only can be reserved for $200; and individual dinners (no seating) can be reserved for $25 per person.
Patrons that reserve tables often participate in the table decorating contest and are encouraged to decorate their tables in a true Americana theme celebrating the best of the Boston Pops.
Tables and buffet dinners must be reserved in advance by calling 270-684-0661 ext. 113 or online at owensborosymphony.org.
For more information about “Concert on the Lawn,” visit owensborosymphony.org or call 270-684-0661.
