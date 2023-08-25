OWENWS-08-25-23 CONCERT ON LAWN DOM

The Owensboro Symphony under the direction of Troy Quinn performs on the campus at Kentucky Wesleyan College last year during Concert on the Lawn.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The grounds in front of the Barnard-Jones Administration Building at Kentucky Wesleyan College will be filled with musicians and music fans for the Owensboro Symphony’s annual “Concert on the Lawn” starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The event is presented by U.S. Bank.

