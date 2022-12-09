The Owensboro Symphony will spread holiday cheer with its annual “Home for the Holidays” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the RiverPark Center.
The second show of the organization’s 57th season, “Home for the Holidays” will feature “some of the most spectacular sounds” of the season with traditional favorites and fresh new works, along with performances by the Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Owensboro Symphony Chorus.
“These shows have become such an annual holiday tradition, and we’re so excited to bring them to Owensboro bigger and better every year,” said Troy Quinn, music director. “These are some of my favorite shows to conduct. It’s just really fun, and it just gets you into the holiday spirit.”
Quinn said there will be some “great innovative arrangements” and “spectacular” medleys of holiday music, with selections from classics like “A Christmas Carol,” “The Nutcracker” and more.
There will also be videos integrated into the holiday concert, along with a lighting package and “some surprises in store.”
“(There’s) something for everybody,” Quinn said. “The total experience, combined with the high quality wide arrangement of the music, keeps it fresh and innovative.”
The concert will also feature a guest child vocal soloist, Ava Calvin of the Kentucky Youth Chorale, who will take on Faith Hill’s tune “Where Are You Christmas?” from the 2000 film “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
“It’s going to be a tearjerker,” Quinn said. “It’s a great, great piece of music.”
Gwyn Payne, Owensboro Symphony CEO, said “it feels wonderful” to keep offering this show to the public.
“This organization is just so dedicated to making sure these traditions continue,” she said. “I think I’ve seen it all throughout the years; but this year, it seems to be more prevalent than ever before.”
Payne also said the patron base has been embracing the thrill of live music.
“I see the ones who have season subscriptions, the ones who come to the concerts — they’re calling and saying: ‘I need to get extra tickets. I want to bring my neighbor. I want to bring my friend that I went to high school with …,’ ” she said. “Of course, with this being the season of giving … we’re taking it on and our patrons are sharing what they love with (others).”
As of Wednesday, Payne said the show was close to being sold out.
Quinn and Payne enjoy knowing the concert has become a part of people’s routine during December.
“I’m honored that people would spend part of their holiday with us,” Quinn said. “I think the exciting thing is when people have traditions and continue them for years and generations after that. That’s what the holidays are about.”
“It’s a very special feeling,” Payne said. “Everyone here works so hard with planning this and making this just be a very special evening. …This is an event that (people) look forward to, and it’s a good feeling for everyone involved.”
The concert’s premier sponsor is Commonwealth Rolled Products, with additional support provided by Atmos Energy, Riley and John Hess and the Messenger-Inquirer.
Ticket prices, before box office fees, start at $12.50 for students and $44 for adults.
