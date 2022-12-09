HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS DOM

Troy Quinn, center, music director for the Owensboro Symphony, speaks to the audience at the “Home for the Holidays” concert in December 2021.

 Photo submitted.

The Owensboro Symphony will spread holiday cheer with its annual “Home for the Holidays” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the RiverPark Center.

The second show of the organization’s 57th season, “Home for the Holidays” will feature “some of the most spectacular sounds” of the season with traditional favorites and fresh new works, along with performances by the Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Owensboro Symphony Chorus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.