Yeah, inflation is taking a big bite out of our paychecks.
But here’s some good news.
A website called DoxoInsights.com ranked cities on how expensive they are to live in.
And it says that Owensboro is the 28th most-expensive city in the state for household bills.
There are 27 places in this state that are more expensive than Owensboro.
The report said that our average monthly bill costs are $1,654 — 17.4% less than the national average.
And 3,250 other cities nationally were more expensive than Owensboro.
Our average mortgage was $967 a month — compared with $1,368 nationally.
And our average rent was $774 a month — compared with $1,129 nationally.
• What about those gas prices?
Well, Friday morning the cheapest gas in town was $4.54.
AAA said our average price was $4.683.
The state average was $4.797, and the national was $4.986.
• Matt Shirley, a San Francisco information designer, creates what he calls “funny charts” that are popular on social media.
One of his most recent charts is “The most underrated city in each state.”
Guess which city in Kentucky is deemed the most underrated.
Yep, us.
• Thai Food Owensboro, 2601 W. Parrish Ave., will add a breakfast menu on June 18.
Breakfast hours are 6 to 11 a.m.
• A reminder: Father’s Day is a week from Sunday.
The National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics say we’re expected to spend $20 billion on Dad this year — about the same as last year’s $20.1 billion.
That comes to $171.79 each — down slightly from last year’s average of $174.10.
• A company called FlexJobs ranked all 50 states on the ratio of available remote jobs to active job seekers in its data base.
Kentucky placed 15th.
That’s pretty good.
klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7301
