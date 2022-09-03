Four Independence Bank employees have successfully completed the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado. Andrew Howard, Chad Hall, Phil Riney and Scott Thornhill recently traveled to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains for the courses. These men were among 169 community bankers and regulators from across the nation to receive this prestigious diploma through its 71st annual school session.

Since 1950, Graduate School of Banking at Colorado has set the standard in offering a comprehensive banking education for community bank leadership reflecting current industry topics which focus on financial management, strategy, innovation, engagement, leadership, culture, plus lending.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.