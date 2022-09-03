Four Independence Bank employees have successfully completed the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado. Andrew Howard, Chad Hall, Phil Riney and Scott Thornhill recently traveled to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains for the courses. These men were among 169 community bankers and regulators from across the nation to receive this prestigious diploma through its 71st annual school session.
Since 1950, Graduate School of Banking at Colorado has set the standard in offering a comprehensive banking education for community bank leadership reflecting current industry topics which focus on financial management, strategy, innovation, engagement, leadership, culture, plus lending.
Chad Hall, who currently serves as president of the Independence Bank’s oldest market, McLean County, has been chosen to lead the bank in Russellville. He will serve a dual role and spend time between both towns for the time being. This additional office neighbors Warren County where three bank locations operate across Bowling Green.
Logan County has been selected as home to the newest revolutionary expansion. This development marks the 15th market for Independence Bank. The announcement comes as the financial institution’s footprint has widened to include a second Louisville location along with opening offices in both Lexington and Shelbyville within the last 12-months.
Since officially becoming known as Independence Bank in 1997, the bank family has grown from 22 employees to more than 400. Total assets, during that time, have expanded from $40 million to $3.3 billion. The bank believes as it grows, so should the quality of life in the same parts of town. Last year, it gave back more than $1.2 million to various charitable causes throughout its footprint to ensure basic needs were met.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.