When Heath Eric was looking for musicians to help record an album at his home studio in Rumsey, he didn’t expect to meet his future wife nor business partner.
But in 2011, Heath and Molly Eric tied the knot and decided to put their own live performing careers on hold to create The Eric Group, a concert management company that is a “one-stop-shop for no-nonsense, professional concert and event services.”
Originally founded as Rumsey Records LLC, the company zeros in on assisting with a number of areas in the setting up a concert and event from consulting services, marketing, talent buying, sound, lights and video production and professional staging and bike rack (crowd barrier) services.
Before founding the company, Heath Eric, 50, worked as the director of marketing for the Executive Inn Rivermont in Owensboro before closing in 2008, where he helped with creating the outdoor “Sunset Series” and was instrumental in getting big name acts such as The Black Crowes to perform in the area.
“Working at the Executive Inn … was one of the greatest experiences of my life (and) it really gave me the experience, the contacts and the know-how on the business side,” said Heath Eric.
After the closure of the Executive Inn Rivermont, Heath Eric, who is a “musician first and foremost,” decided to build a music studio in Rumsey and began to work on his own folk album.
While working on the record in 2009, Heath Eric was looking for a vocalist to sing background and harmonies.
“I put the word out … and I was good friends with Molly’s family and her cousin said Molly can sing, and I listened to her CD …,” Heath Eric said.
Molly Eric, 31, said music has just been part of her life.
“I’ve always been involved in music. I’ve always been a musician, singer, player — that sort of thing,” Molly Eric said.
Molly Eric made the trip to the studio and Heath Eric was impressed with her talents.
“She just blew me away and we really clicked musically, and that’s really where it all began,” Heath Eric said. “We became a duo and we worked hard to put the (sonic) value of a full band.”
But before the business started, the Erics toured around the country as full-time performing artists for about eight to nine years, making appearances at Kentucky State Parks and have even traveled out to the Czech Republic twice through the Owensboro Sister Cities program.
However, Heath and Molly Eric decided to use their hands-on experience to focus on helping others.
“We really enjoyed (touring). It was a lot of work and any level of being an artist is difficult,” Heath Eric said. “That experience, combined with our business experience, led us to shifting and pivoting to focusing more on our company … because we have that background from the musician side and then we have that background from the business side.”
Molly Eric said their skill sets abled them to create their company.
“...I met Heath and he just had all the business experience …. I studied a little bit of business in college … and we just built all of this together as musicians and then business owners,” Molly Eric said.
Heath Eric said the company sets itself apart from other similar entities in places like California and Nashville because he and Molly Eric are familiar with what needs to be taken care of, and building relationships with all the parties involved in a concert or event’s success.
“...We understand the musician’s needs; we understand the technical and logistical needs; we understand the safety needs; the budgetary needs — we really just put that all together (and that’s) what brought us to that point,” Heath Eric said.
It wasn’t long after that The Eric Group started becoming more familiar in the event scene and started taking on clients and organizations like the Beaver Dam Amphitheater, Friday After 5 and the City of Owensboro and getting working with well-known acts such as The Beach Boys and the late John Prine — all of which Heath Eric said is a team effort.
“...Having those opportunities is really equal parts of communities and entities believing in the entertainment and then bringing us on board to manage that,” Heath Eric said.
One of the key takeaways that they enjoy about their company is being able to make a positive impact on the communities that they serve.
“Literally everything we do in our company is because we’re trying to entertain people and give the positives and we see that,” Molly Eric said. “...When you look out in the audience, they’re the ones experiencing the positive things. When you look out on stage and an artist is being able to play to a crowd of 10,000 people, that’s a positive. Everything that we do from building the concert … is so that people can have this amazing positive experience that they will remember forever.”
The Eric Group keeps true to the mentality of “the show must go on” and its events are rain or shine.
While they have been lucky to only have to cancel one show due to an artist not being able to perform, the Erics know that these types of situations are unavoidable.
“In the unfortunate circumstances of those things (happening), we deal with them,” Heath Eric said. “We issue refunds and we’re up front. I know some people may see it as a nightmare situation, but again it goes back to our relationships and our experience and we’re going into that prepared. We’re not just rolling the dice on the weather. We make the right moves to be able to handle that in the proper way.”
While many venues and performing arts entities shut down due to COVID, The Eric Group still operated by adapting to a “100% safety model” under both state and CDC guidelines.
The company ended up organizing the first drive-in concert in the commonwealth in June 2020 with the band the Kentucky Headhunters at Ohio County High School and also had the first pod-style model concert in the region with Casting Crowns at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
“When COVID threw us that wrench, we were faced with, ‘Hey, we’re hitting a brick wall. We tuck tail, run, it’s over or we’re going to adapt’ and we chose to adapt,” Heath Eric said. “We did a lot of drive-in movies, a lot of drive-in concerts and we focused on safety.
Now in their 11th year, the Erics continue to feel satisfied with their choice of focusing on the business.
“I think it’s great. I mean, I think we wake up every day and livin’ the dream — another day in paradise and it’s true,” Molly Eric said. “It’s not always easy; … it’s a labor of love. We get to work with some incredible people from the city officials that we work with to the great artists that we get to work with. But the schedule is just crazy — there are times where we sleep and there’s times that we don’t and we rock all night and sometimes we sleep all day and sometimes we get up and do it again. But we never get bored and it’s great.”
And working together, while not always easy, is the main relationship they truly value.
“We celebrate the highs and we embrace each other in the lows,” Heath Eric said. “It’s great to talk about success and overcoming adversity, but in business and in life and in relationships — there’s some tough times. I can honestly say in my life, I’ve never been closer to anybody else. I mean, we’re an open book (and) we work in that arena of trust and transparency and vulnerability …. I feel fortunate. Molly’s my best friend, my business partner. It’s what we do and I wouldn’t be doing this without her.”
