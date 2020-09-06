Coresight Research last week predicted that up to 25,000 stores will close by the end of the year and more than half of them will be in malls.
Owensboro lost two stores last week.
Papa Murphy’s, 3211 Frederica St., home of the “Take n Bake” pizza, closed Monday.
A note on the door said, “Operating a food service establishment can be challenging enough even during the best of times. In the midst of COVID-19 and with no end in sight, challenges multiply and it simply no longer makes sense for us to continue forward.
“Thank you for your support since 2007. We will always be grateful for the many thousands of guests we have had the pleasure of serving over the last 13 years and we will always cherish the wonderful memories that were made during that time.”
And Lauren Hauser Grant, owner of Bushay’s Mens Boutique and Home Decor, 4431 Springhill Drive, announced on Facebook that that store will be closing soon after four years in operation.
• But many stores are still thriving.
Five Below, which has an Owensboro location, opened a record 63 new stores in the second quarter — up from 44 a year earlier.
It now has 982 stores in 38 states.
The company said it expects to open 110 to 120 new stores this year.
• And Owensboro still has the cheapest gas prices in the five western Kentucky cities that the American Automobile Association studies each week.
Louisville was the most expensive at $2.409 followed by Paducah at $2.032, Bowling Green at $1.995, Elizabethtown at $1.965 and Owensboro at $1.941.
Keith Lawrence
