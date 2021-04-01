Many people have experienced loneliness and social isolation due to COVID-19.
The senior population has, perhaps, been doubly impacted with the closing of senior centers to activities and programs, and nursing homes and similar facilities not allowing visitors.
Each of us probably know seniors who have been affected. Even though life is starting to open up and return to a new normal, the long-term effect on our seniors is concerning and something we’re working to combat at the Senior Community Center.
GRADD held its’ bi-monthly meeting of the Mental Health and Aging Coalition last week and the speaker, Kenny Williams, vice president of Community Based Services for Sunrise Children’s Services, focused on depression, social isolation, loneliness and suicide among the senior population.
The facts and statistics he provided were sobering.
Williams’ research found that older adults make up 12% of the US population, but account for 18% of all suicide deaths. Further, elder suicide may be under-reported by at least 40%, due to the fact that some causes of death in seniors, such as overdoses, self-starvation or dehydration, and accidents, may not be considered suicide. Double suicides involving spouses or partners occur most frequently among the elderly, he added.
According to United Health Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings, Kentucky was ranked the worst in the nation for preventable hospitalizations and for the treatment of depression among adults 65 years and older.
Our commonwealth was also in the top five states for the highest risk of social isolation for seniors. COVID-19 has certainly exacerbated these numbers, as we can all attest.
Since March 2020, we have been trying to stay connected with our senior friends, many of whom we know have felt isolated and cut off. One very practical way is the Meals on Wheels program, which is still serving between 500-600 seniors, Monday through Friday.
For many meal recipients, their driver may be the only person they have contact with during the week. They are some of our unsung and unseen heroes of this pandemic.
We were reminded recently of the importance of that daily contact when a driver found his client on the floor, whimpering for help.
Ed had delivered the meal to her the day before and she was fine, but sometime after he delivered her lunch, she fell near the door and laid there all night until he came back the next day.
Fortunately, she was OK, but it highlighted how critical it is to have regular contact with our seniors, especially those who live alone.
Another way we’re trying to help seniors feel less isolated is by providing transportation for those who need help getting out for any reason — doctor’s appointments, going to the grocery, or just want to go to a park to get outside — especially now that the weather is getting better.
We will gladly take them, which provides vital social contact and practical assistance. Call the Senior Center at 270-687-4640 and schedule a ride.
Even though the Senior Center remains closed, we’re always looking for volunteers to write letters or cards, or to call and check in with seniors; this can be done from the safety and comfort of the volunteer’s home.
My late mother volunteered at the Senior Center, and she was legally blind and nearly deaf! However, Ferne loved to talk, and the folks she called every week loved having that regular contact with a peer, who understood and could relate.
It was a perfect example that everyone and anyone can brighten a senior’s life.
Contact Tiffanye Johnson at the Senior Center to volunteer.
The focus of the Senior Community Center is to enhance the dignity of our seniors, improve their independence, and encourage involvement in our great community. We all have a role to play — big or small — to ensure Owensboro and Daviess County rises above the state’s grim statistics about the mental, emotional and physical health of our senior population. How will you help?
Becky Barnhart is executive director of the Senior Community Center.
