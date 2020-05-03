U.S. Bank said last week that it’s Freight Payment Index shows that the number of shipments overall and the amount spent by companies that ship goods slowed during the first quarter of the year.
Nationally, shipments dropped 1.8% in the first quarter and spending was down 3.7%.
But in the Southeast, which includes Kentucky, shipments were up 10.5% and spending was up 5.5%.
“The increase in shipments for ‘essential’ goods did not provide enough of a bump to overcome the decline in shipments of other goods,” the report said.
• If you’re flying anytime soon, be sure to have a mask — or face covering, as it’s now being called — with you.
Delta, American and Cape Air this week all asked passengers to keep their noses and mouths covered.
Cape Air, which serves Owensboro, said, “Our cabin and flight deck are being sanitized between flights and we are continuously circulating fresh air throughout our aircraft. Also, to ensure the safety of our passengers and employees, effective May 4, travelers will be required to wear a mask or other face covering while at the check-in counter, gate area, on-board and while enplaning and deplaning the aircraft.”
It added, “We encourage the use of your own personal mask, but will have a limited supply on-hand should you forget to bring one for your flight.”
• This week, Exxon Mobil Corp. said it posted its first loss since at least 1988.
The company reported a $610 million loss and said it is shutting down an output of hundreds of thousands of barrels a day.
• And gas prices began rising in Owensboro this week.
After several weeks with some stations selling for as low as 98 cents and 99 cents a gallon, the cheapest price in town Friday morning was $1.15.
But most stations were about $1.30.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
