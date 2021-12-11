David Miller was playing a round of golf at the Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, on Monday.
But he never left Owensboro.
Miller was using a simulator at Par 3 Indoor Golf, 527 Emory Drive, to play a round.
When he hit the ball, it bounced off a movie screen, measured how hard it was hit and estimated the distance it would travel and showed where it would have landed on the course.
“It’s pretty accurate as far as distances,” Miller said. “It’s really close. They can’t get a feel for putting on a simulator though.”
A storm the night before messed up his day, he said, so he decided to move indoors and try out Par 3 Indoor Golf.
Katie Dant, whose husband, Troy Dant, is one of owners, was running the business that day.
“We’ve been open about a month,” she said. “Our grand opening is Saturday (Dec. 11) from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. We’ll have hot dogs and hamburgers, people can play for free and there will be drawings for door prizes.”
Adam Blake, Brian Swihart, Aaron Coomes and Brandon Hawkins are the other owners.
Katie Dant said golfers can choose from 108 courses to play, including Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines.
There’s also a driving range simulator and “several fun games,” she said.
Dant said, “I had never played golf until they set this up. I love it. I may want to try it on a real golf course when it warms up.”
She said, “We’ve had people from Bowling Green, Madisonville and Hancock County so far. And we take flyers to the hotels for people who are traveling and want to practice.”
Dant said, “We have been working with some high school golf teams to do indoor winter practices and would love to get some more college/high school golf teams. We also have done a few golf scramble fundraisers for local sports teams.”
Par 3 tried using real golf balls, but they bounced all over the place, she said.
So, the business switched to Almost Real golf balls, made of hard foam, that travel about one-third the distance of a real ball.
Dant said Par 3 can be rented for parties.
People who rent two bays get a 10% discount.
All three bays can be rented for $102 an hour during the week and $127 an hour on weekends.
“Four people per bay works best,” Dant said.
Par 3, she said, “is a place where people can practice during the winter” to get ready for spring.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
