After leaving active service in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2006, Owensboro resident Ulysses Johnson was looking to find a job he would enjoy.
Fast forward to 2023, and the 39-year-old is preparing to celebrate on Aug. 15 the one-year anniversary of opening Strength Renewed — a wellness center on the second floor of the JDQ Building on Frederica Street that focuses on personal training and massage therapy services.
For Johnson, hitting the milestone has been a good feeling.
“It’s pretty awesome, because when you go into any business, you never know how well it is going to do until you actually go out and do it,” he said. “It kind of makes you nervous a little bit because this is your income …, but it’s been rewarding.”
Originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Johnson first worked in security forces in the Marines before moving into infantry.
It was during Johnson’s four years of service that he learned what type of employment would be best suited for him.
“I wanted to do something that was fun, that you’re excited to get up for … and I always liked helping people,” he said, “and of course in the Marine Corps, fitness is a huge part of what we do.
“It seemed like the perfect fit to help people by teaching them how to get healthier with exercise.”
Soon after, Johnson received his personal trainer certification through the National Academy of Sports Medicine and was first employed at Bally Total Fitness in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Johnson focused heavily on the personal training side of health for about two years before deciding to expand his services to include massage therapy.
“I just decided that I wanted to do a little bit more for my clients and help them out better,” he said.
After becoming a licensed massage therapist, Johnson began to work part-time doing chair massages at special events for a chiropractor’s office before finding full-time employment with another office, where he was able to integrate his personal training experience to help develop its physical therapy department.
Johnson and his wife moved to Owensboro in 2016, where he worked in another chiropractic practice until 2022 when he decided to go into business for himself.
“(I was at) a great work environment; I loved it there, I love the doctor that owned the practice and my co-workers and my patients,” he said. “But I was doing more massages — which is fine, because that’s what I do — but I wasn’t doing personal training, and I was really missing that aspect of it.”
At Strength Renewed, Johnson offers one-on-one personal training sessions and is keen on helping clients hit their “various goals” — whether it’s losing weight, gaining muscle, learning the proper way of performing exercises safely or simply serving as encouragement and support.
“Some people might know what they’re doing, but (they may) not have the motivation to do it on their own (and) keep up with the routine,” he said. “With my military experience, I can help people that are trying to get in shape to go to either the police academy or fire academy or the military (and even) help getting in shape for the physical fitness tests coming up.”
Johnson said clients also have goals with the massage therapy services, such as alleviating pain, stress and tightness in the body.
Becoming a new business owner has been a learning experience for Johnson.
“I know personal training, (and) I know massage therapy, but the business side is a lot different,” he said. “At the chiropractor’s office, I got a lot of chiropractor’s patients, and I still did some of my own advertising online if I had a couple openings; but here, it’s completely up to me to get my clients.
“I have to make sure I’m promoting every day … and keep … reminding people about my services; because (with being a) new business, a lot of people still don’t know about me.”
In honor of the business’ one-year anniversary, Johnson’s services will be available for discounted rates through August.
“I’m offering $15 off on all 60-minute and 90-minute massages, and then $100 off my 12-session and 24-session personal training packages,” he said.
The business will also be recognized with a ribbon cutting and open house on Aug. 15 by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, which Johnson hopes will spread more awareness about the company.
In the second year, Johnson is looking to help people with their goals beyond the four walls of his brick-and-mortar building.
“I have been given a couple opportunities to help … give health and fitness tips to people at different events,” he said. “I’m kind of looking towards doing that … because I like being in that environment too … and informing people more (about) the benefits of health and fitness.”
With this business, Johnson feels people get a glimpse of who he is as a person and as a health professional.
“The whole concept here is me caring for people and showing them my strengths, showing them how to live a healthier lifestyle,” he said. “This is more my way and (shows) my personality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.