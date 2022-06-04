If you have been fortunate to make your way to the McLean County Farmers’ Market, there is a good chance that you have seen, and possibly met, Alden McElwain.
Since 2003, McElwain, 83, has been selling his produce to the local community.
Raised on a farm in the Rumsey area, McElwain — the second youngest of five boys — started helping out the family when he was “big enough to do something.”
“We had to feed the horses, feed the cows and milk the cows,” he said. “Back then, you raised your own food and everything.”
For McElwain, the experience provides fond memories.
“(I enjoyed) just everything,” he said. “When I was a kid growing up, when we got big enough to lift a bale of hay, we would work for other farmers and (helped out).”
And he knew it was something he had a passion for early on.
“I always wanted to do it,” he said.
He continued to farm before finding employment at Kent Plastics Corporation in Evansville — after graduating from Sacramento High School — where he worked in a supervisory role in production.
After retiring in 1975, McElwain refocused on farming in Guffie, where he raised corn, tobacco and cattle on land that eventually expanded to 170 acres.
“I needed something to do,” he laughed.
McElwain decided to sell the farm and retired again in 1999, when his wife Betty wanted to move to their current residence in Calhoun, where he has three greenhouses, four gardens and about two acres of land — 1.5 acres are his backyard, while the rest of the land is scattered throughout Calhoun.
While McElwain didn’t set out to live in the city, he now says that it’s “the best move I’ve ever made.”
“When I’d come to town, I didn’t think that I would have anything to do,” McElwain said. “Been here (and) it’s been 18 years, and I haven’t been bored yet. So it’s looking good.”
McElwain’s prime products include beans, cabbage, tomatoes, squash and okra.
McElwain is selling the rest of his strawberries, which he keeps stored in wooden crates that he built himself, before putting out the rest of his produce in the coming weeks.
He said that getting the berries squared away for the market is “a job” in itself.
“(It) takes about two to three hours a day,” he said. “I worked about three hours this morning and picked about 28 quarts.”
While his land in Calhoun is much smaller in comparison to his farming days, McElwain prefers to have everything close by. He said that it’s more manageable, and he considers what he does now as “light work.”
Typically, McElwain spends about seven hours a day outside on his properties, six days a week.
“It hurts, but I can deal with it,” he said. “I try not to work too hard.”
The process of getting everything ready begins on March 1 when McElwain starts seeding tomatoes and potatoes before focusing on the rest of the produce seeding on April 1.
The plants start blooming and are ready by May 1 to sell to the public.
But the growing process is only part of the work that goes on behind the scenes.
“We have to bring them in and have to sort everything and wash them,” McElwain said. “The potatoes, we have to wash them really good and let them dry.”
Weather can be a hindrance when getting everything ready for the season, with McElwain pointing out that this spring has been a challenge, due to the heavier rainfall events, despite raising everything on plastic.
“For plants, I don’t put seeds into the ground,” McElwain said. “I start them in the greenhouse and then take them out and put them in the garden. It gives me about a two-week head start.”
McElwain first started out going to farmers’ markets to help out his late son, Jeff, who got involved in produce raising before McElwain decided to venture out on his own.
While McElwain has participated in the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market, he stays centrally located in the county in order to serve the residents and people that have been supportive of his efforts and who have acknowledged the importance of farmers and the field of agriculture in the commonwealth.
“We feed a lot of people here in Kentucky,” he said. “The support has been real good.”
Even when he is not set up at the farmers’ market, McElwain said that a few people see his house and the greenhouses and stop in, which he welcomes.
However, McElwain does take off between December through February and takes on odd jobs such as woodworking — a hobby he has done for years.
“My dad was a carpenter, and I kind of inherited it from him, I guess,” he said.
But when he’s in season, the community’s backing of McElwain and his endeavors keeps him going, and he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.
“I just enjoy doing it, and it helps the income to pay the bills, you know?” he said. “I enjoy raising things and producing produce.
“It feels good (to have the support). With any kind of business, you have to build up your customer base, and I’ve got that built up pretty good. Everybody comes every year.”
