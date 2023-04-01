TOBACCO ROAD

Deval Patel, left, and Christine Blevins, manager, hold some of the premium line tequilas, which are getting more popular — like Number Juan limited edition and Clase Azul Reposado Tequila — that are available at Tobacco Road & Liquor Store at 1366 Carter Road.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Ric Patel doesn’t drink alcoholic beverages, but he and his nephew, Deval Patel, are quickly becoming the “Bourbon Barons” of Daviess County.

It started in 2009, when Ric Patel closed the Tobacco Road convenience store at 1366 Carter Road, took out the gas pumps and tanks and expanded the building to make room for liquor.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.