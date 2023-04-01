Ric Patel doesn’t drink alcoholic beverages, but he and his nephew, Deval Patel, are quickly becoming the “Bourbon Barons” of Daviess County.
It started in 2009, when Ric Patel closed the Tobacco Road convenience store at 1366 Carter Road, took out the gas pumps and tanks and expanded the building to make room for liquor.
It then became Tobacco Road & Liquor Store.
“There were 13 gas stations around us, including Eagles, which we own,” he said, “so we decided to get out of the gas business.”
Well, on Carter Road anyway.
The family still owns six gas stations in town.
They also own Express Liquors.
And plans are in the works for two more liquor stores this year and another in 2024.
The biggest will be Barrel Heads, which is coming to a new strip center in Gateway Commons on Kentucky 54.
Deval Patel said, “There’s a lot of tourism in bourbon. Barrel Heads will have more than 1,000 bourbons. And we’ll have a bourbon bar serving drinks from $50 to $5,000 a pour.”
The other new store will be an existing liquor store the Patels are buying.
Deval Patel said they already have the largest collection of bourbon in town with 250 brands at Tobacco Road & Liquor Store.
The store has between 600 and 700 brands of liquor — and more than 1,000 brands of alcoholic beverages when wine and beer are counted.
Deval Patel said, “We’re doubling the size of our beer cave.”
Ric Patel said the store averages 24,000 customers a month.
Some come from Evansville once a week.
“We beat or match the prices at other stores, like Kroger,” Deval Patel said. “We once had 16 to 20 stores within 45 miles of here. But we’ve cut back to Owensboro.”
He said Buffalo Trace is the most popular brand of bourbon in the store.
“But it’s hard to get,” Patel said. “It goes fast.”
Their stores offer annual customer appreciation days when all liquor “is our cost plus a penny,” he said. “We’re the only store that does that.”
Ric Patel says that means a customer can get a $100 bottle of liquor for $70.
Those sales are the week before Christmas at Tobacco Road & Liquor Store and the week before Thanksgiving at Express Liquors.
Deval Patel said they buy vintage bourbons from their customers and sell them.
Ric Patel said the store has the largest collection of tequila in town.
His nephew said, “After COVID, tequila became No. 1 in sales. But we focus on bourbon. It’s 30% to 40% of our business.”
The most expensive tequila in the store sells for $3,000 a bottle.
There’s a $600 bottle that is aged 9.6 years.
Ric Patel said, “We used to be the No. 1 lottery sales store in western Kentucky. We can cash lottery winnings up to $25,000.”
He said, “We have a very strong customer base.”
Tobacco is the first word in the store’s name, and it offers 30 different brands of cigarettes, plus other tobacco products.
Deval Patel said despite the emphasis on tobacco and alcoholic beverages, “We still have convenience store items — snacks, coffee, soft drinks.”
There are four slot-like machines along one wall.
The Kentucky General Assembly has outlawed them effective this summer.
“Ours are games of skill, not chance,” Deval Patel said. “They helped us a lot during COVID. But they outlawed them, too.”
He said when Barrel Heads, which will feature a collection of barrel heads from different distilleries on its walls, opens, “We’ll have a silent auction of bourbons to raise money for the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club and Daviess County Public Schools.”
In December 2021, when tornadoes raked across western Kentucky, the Patels sponsored a silent bourbon auction that raised $12,330 for tornado relief.
