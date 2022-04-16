The spring brings planting season across the region, which means farmers will be hauling equipment to fields or driving heavy machinery on roads and highways.
Slow-moving farm vehicles can sometimes be a source of frustration for people trying to get to work, but collisions involving passenger vehicles and farm machines are generally uncommon, local officials say.
But drivers need to pay attention and exercise caution when dealing with farm machines, officials said.
“It’s always a concern,” said Clint Hardy, Daviess County extension agent for agriculture and natural resources.
Hardy said accidents with farm vehicles usually involve a driver trying to pass a combine or heavy machine that has slowed or stopped to make a left turn.
Hardy said people might think the farmer is stopping to let motorists behind them pass, but that’s not the case.
A farmer using hand signals won’t wave motorists behind to try to pass, because of potential dangers of a collision with the farm vehicle or something else, Hardy said.
“If you see somebody slow down and their arm is pointed out, they are fixing to turn,” Hardy said. “Most people don’t wave folks by, because of the liability.”
Daviess County farmer John Kuegel said the wet spring has slowed this season’s planting process, which means more growers will be moving equipment at the same time when the weather breaks.
“It’s one of the most dangerous things we do,” said Kuegel about having to move farm equipment along county roads to access their fields. “People are always in a hurry to get somewhere, but we can’t go any faster.”
A farmer whose vehicle is entirely in its lane isn’t under an obligation to get off the road for other motorists to pass, Hardy said. As long as the farm vehicle is entirely in its own lane, it’s up to the driver immediately behind the vehicle to pass, if it is safe to do so.
“Most (farmers) are not going to take the time to stop or move over when they are in their lane and there is no oncoming traffic,” Hardy said.
Hardy said a danger is when people try to pass farm vehicles in no-passing zones. Also, people should exercise caution with oversized vehicles that extend into the oncoming lane, he said.
On highways, motorists need to be attentive, because a passenger vehicle can come up on a slow-moving farm vehicle very quickly.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said troopers have worked accidents where a passenger vehicle trying to pass has crashed into a farm machine turning left and wrecks involving motorists striking a farm vehicle from behind.
People should not expect farm vehicles to get out of their way, because it’s not always possible, King said.
“It’s more unsafe for them to get off the road,” King said. “It’s safer just to get to their destination.”
Hardy said motorists should watch for signals on newer vehicles, or hand signals. King said farm machines that are larger than 12-feet wide will have an escort vehicle in front, while those wider than 16 feet will have escorts in front and behind.
King said paying attention is important as more vehicles take to the roads in the spring and summer.
“You are sharing the road with a lot of (vehicles) you don’t encounter in the winter,” King said. “You are encountering all of these obstacles. That’s why we preach about distracted driving. “Inattentive driving is the No. 1 contributor of all wrecks in Kentucky.”
King said people should avoid driving aggressively and should keep in mind that vehicles like tractors or combines are usually driving short distances to fields.
“Most generally, farmers will not take those very far,” he said. “It’s likely to be a short time, so sit back, listen to the radio and relax.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
