When Richard Russelburg moved to his Jack Hinton Road farm 37 years ago, he thought that his tobacco barn would make the ideal canvas for an American flag.
“I’ve been wanting to do it ever since we’ve lived here,” Russelburg said. “Because of the way the barn looks and as big as it is, you can see it from a long way off.”
Russelburg, however, became busy raising a family, and at one time, caring for more than 300 head of cattle, which delayed the patriotic project.
Russelburg, 67, said he came close one other time before this to tackling his “dream.”
“I even bought my paint 10 years ago and I was going to do it,” Russelburg said. “…But I never did end up opening up the paint.”
But more recently, Russelburg said he was motivated by current events and inspired by the challenges to American freedoms to finally take on the project.
“I love our country and I wanted to do it in honor of our military,” Russelburg said. “Many of them gave their lives for our freedom.”
Russelburg began earlier in the year prepping and determining the size of the flag that would cover nearly 32 feet of his barn’s roof.
To ensure correct spacing and measurements, Russelburg used a website to determine the flag’s exact dimensions.
“I worked on laying out the stars off and on since February and March,” Russelburg said. “And then once the stars got finished, that’s when I buckled down and started doing it.”
Russelburg said he purchased new metal roofing specifically for the stars so that his wife, Sharon, and his grandchildren could contribute and remain safe at the same time.
“Painting 50 stars on a roof and you step on a drop of paint, you’re going to fall off,” Russelburg said. “So Sharon and the grandkids painted the stars on the ground.”
Russelburg painted stripes and then he was aided by his son and grandson in attaching the stars to the roof.
Russelburg’s goal was to have the flag done by Memorial Day but he missed that deadline.
However, he did finish his version of Old Glory on June 29 — five days before Independence Day.
“That was my second goal,” Russelburg said.
Once the flag was completed, it measured 31 feet 10 inches wide by 16 feet 7 inches tall.
For the first coat, it took 1 gallon of red, 1 gallon of white and 3/4 gallon of blue.
“I’m going to wait until cooler weather to put my second coat on it,” Russelburg said.
And with the flag now on public display and finally decorating his barn’s rooftop, Russelburg said he feels more than a sense of accomplishment.
“I’m proud of our flag,” Russelburg said. “Our flag has been through a lot since 1776. We’ve gone through a lot of wars and a lot of stress in this country. And God has brought us through it.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
