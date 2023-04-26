Amanda Jerome, college and career readiness coordinator for Daviess County Public Schools, was recently awarded the Pathfinder of the Year award through Owensboro Community & Technical College for her work in preparing students in postsecondary plans.
The Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) announced in January that it would be sponsoring a new “Pathfinder of the Year” award to recognize high school staff.
“All our high school teachers and counselors are working tirelessly to ensure our young people can succeed in the classroom, workplace and community,” OCTC President Scott Williams said. “It is our honor to be able to salute their efforts and recognize someone annually for all they do to ensure students excel.”
Amanda Jerome received the award April 19 during a faculty meeting at Daviess County High School. The honor came as a surprise to her.
“Right before the meeting began, I noticed there were a couple people here from OCTC, and I thought they were going to be doing a special presentation,” she said. “I asked what they were doing here, and they all kind of giggled at me.”
As Williams was explaining what the award is, Jerome said she felt some of the aspects of the honor was what she does every day in her role at DCPS.
“I was very humbled and very honored because I think a lot of OCTC and a lot of their staff, instructors and administration there,” she said.
Jerome has been working with OCTC for approximately 13 years through her roles as a guidance counselor and CCR coordinator.
“Many of the decisions regarding dual credit, they ask my opinion or I’m allowed to have a say in cases where the secondary partner can have a say,” she said.
Jerome said her goal is to help all DCPS students find what their college or career passion is going to be and help them begin that early.
“I coordinate and run all of our dual-credit programs, which are under a program called EmpowerU,” she said. “Students in that program can start as early as their freshman year to take college classes and begin working toward career skills that are going to help them.”
Later in high school, students can become eligible for early college, which is the district’s associates degree program.
“We have a lot of students in that program that are seeking professional degrees and looking for an early start to college so that they can save themselves some time and money,” she said.
A large population of students are enrolled in general dual credit or technical dual credit, Jerome said.
“They are looking to get started on their career path,” she said. “For instance, we have students enrolled in the technical courses at the community college that might be looking to become automotive technicians, and they’re taking those classes as early as junior or senior year.”
Jerome said it’s exciting for her to see students’ eyes light up and for them to realize they’re going to be able to begin meaningful work for their career plan while they’re in high school.
“Those light-up moments from the students when they are really excited about a class they’re taking, or an opportunity that has come their way,” she said. “If I’d been a small part of that, it makes it all worthwhile.”
Aside from working individually with students, Jerome organizes events for students of any interest, whether that be attending a postsecondary institution or beginning in the workforce.
“I want to do everything I can to expose students to all of the options that are available to them before they graduate high school,” she said. “I realize some students don’t plan to go to college or have any postsecondary education — some of them want to enter the workforce.”
Jerome said community college can be a useful step for students for many reasons.
“Students are able to save time and save money,” she said. “In some cases, it allows them to try college in more of a safety net environment.”
Jerome attended OCTC before attending Western Kentucky University, where she received a bachelors in English allied language arts and a masters in school counseling.
“When I started college, I was a first-generation student,” she said. “My parents were farmers and raised myself and my sisters to know we were going to go to college. By them influencing me to start at OCTC, it was probably what was best for me.”
A statewide Pathfinder winner will be selected from among the college winners and announced later this year.
