JEROME AWARD PIC

Amanda Jerome, college and career readiness coordinator for Daviess County Public Schools, was awarded the first Pathfinder Award at Owensboro Community & Technical College on April 19.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer | kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Amanda Jerome, college and career readiness coordinator for Daviess County Public Schools, was recently awarded the Pathfinder of the Year award through Owensboro Community & Technical College for her work in preparing students in postsecondary plans.

The Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) announced in January that it would be sponsoring a new “Pathfinder of the Year” award to recognize high school staff.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.