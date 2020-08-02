Sean Higgins is a newly licensed realtor with RE/MAX Professional Realty Group in Owensboro.
He began his military service as a private first class and retired from the U.S. Army nearly 31 years later as a colonel.
The Hopkinsville native then worked with a fiber-optic telecommunications company in Evansville for three years.
But he said he wanted to focus his energy in Owensboro, where he and his wife, Anne, have lived since 2003.
Higgins said he and his family moved 15 times and owned eight houses during his military career.
He said he plans to use those experiences with his real estate clients.
Tanya Burdette has been named employee of the year at UniFirst’s Owensboro Distribution Center.
Manager Dave Roberts said, “UniFirst’s 80-plus years of business success is due, in no small part, to people like her and their continued focus on making our customers the number one priority. Customer focus is the hallmark of our company.”
The company said Burdette was “presented with an award and a special recognition gift, as well as a bonus paid day off.”
Her name was engraved on a plaque that is on permanent display at UniFirst.
Burdette, who has worked at UniFirst since 2014, is an IT technician.
