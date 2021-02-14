Jerry Goetz CFP, CFS, CRPC has been named to the Patriot’s Club through LPL Financial based on the service he provided to clients for year 2020. Only the top 8% of the 17,000 independent financial advisors affiliated with LPL across the nation were selected to the club.
Jerry is an independent investment advisor representative through Private Advisor Group and is the local owner and president of Retirement & Financial Strategies located at 3402 Frederica St.
