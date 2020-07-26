John Spencer has joined the successful sales team at Greater Owensboro Realty Company.
Darrell Vanover and Jim Estes are excited to announce the hiring and all the wealth of real estate experience that John brings to the team.
John originally hails from Detroit, MI. Having graduated with honors from Eastern Michigan University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and Marketing in 2012, John jumped head first into real estate joining Gold Star Financial as a junior loan officer. John’s acumen was quickly recognized and he was promoted to work with two of the company’s top producers. John credits this time as lighting the fire for his passion in real estate.
Continuing to progress in his career, John joined Total Home Lending in 2014 and made a pointed effort to focus on growing his connections in the local community. He served as a commissioner on the community’s cultural arts board where he was instrumental in a partnership with the Detroit Institute of Arts and found time to coach numerous youth sports teams. John was also a founding member and the chapter’s first president for a local business network (LBN). The chapter was quickly recognized as one of the top producing referral groups in metro Detroit.
John moved to Owensboro in 2018 when his wife, Dr. Maria Spencer, joined the acclaimed staff at Owensboro Health. John immersed himself into Owensboro’s commercial real estate market by joining a local property manager company. During this time, he continued his community focus becoming the President of his neighborhood’s homeowner’s association.
