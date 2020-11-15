• Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., has been elected to the Kentucky Association for Economic Development’s 13-member board of directors.
The association has more than 600 members who represent 355 companies.
Johnson, a Posey County, Indiana, native became president of the EDC on Dec. 17, 2018.
She was executive director of the Posey County Economic Development Partnership from February 2017 to December 2018.
• Jim Riney has been appointed to the 2020-2021 Committee on Examinations for Professional Engineers of the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying.
He was also appointed as exam development chairman for the Professional Surveyors Examinations Committee through 2023.
Riney is a licensed professional engineer and a licensed professional surveyor for the HRG, PLLC Land Surveying and Engineering firm.
He previously served on the Kentucky State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors.
