Drew Watson, CFP private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Owensboro, has been named to the list of “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” published by Barron’s, a publication covering business and finance. The annual Barron’s list recognizes the most outstanding financial advisors who represent the highest levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Watson was chosen based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record and quality of practice.
