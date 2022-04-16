Averitt Express recently honored associate Barry Lindsey of Centertown for 20 years of safety.
Lindsey is a driver for Averitt’s Cracker Barrel account in Lebanon.
Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.
Averitt operates out of the Cracker Barrel distribution center located at 900 Hutchinson Place in Lebanon.
