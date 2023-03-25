Amanda L. Nichols, CPA recently joined Alexander & Company CPAs as a senior accountant in the Tax Services Division. Prior to joining Alexander & Company CPAs, she was a senior in the tax services division with Wall, Smith, Bateman, Inc. in Alamosa, Colorado. Nichols graduated from Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado with a bachelor’s of science degree with an emphasis in accounting.
Jerricah R. Hagan recently joined Alexander & Company CPAs as a staff accountant in the Audit and Assurance Services and the Tax Services Divisions. Prior to joining Alexander & Company CPAs, she was a collection specialist with a local industrial services company. Hagan graduated from Morehead State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She recently passed the Certified Public Accountant exam.
