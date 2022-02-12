Jordan M. Turner has joined Riney Hancock CPAs PSC as a Staff I accountant in the Tax Services Division. Prior to joining the firm, she worked as a tax intern with a national CPA firm, and as a graduate assistant for the accounting department at Western Kentucky University. Turner received a certificate in applied data analytics from Western Kentucky University. She recently passed all sections of the certified public accountant (CPA) exam.
Turner has experience serving clients in various capacities, including, but not limited to, tax preparation for small businesses and individuals.
She is a summa cum laude graduate of Western Kentucky University. Turner attended the Mahurin Honors College at Western Kentucky University and enrolled in the joint undergraduate-master’s program there, earning both her bachelor of science in accounting and master of accountancy and data analysis degrees.
