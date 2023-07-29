• Marcus W. Bosley, President of Marcus W. Bosley & Associates, Inc. has qualified for elite status as a member of Top of the Table, which is a coveted milestone achievement for their membership in The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT). MDRT was established in 1927 as a trade organization that helps insurance brokers and financial advisors establish best practices and develop ethical and effective ways to grow their practices. Its global membership includes the leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories.

Top of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Bosley among the top professions in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries. Bosley serves as a board member for The Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club. Marcus W. Bosley & Associates, Inc. is a financial services firm located at 1601 Frederica Street in Owensboro.

