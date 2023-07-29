• Marcus W. Bosley, President of Marcus W. Bosley & Associates, Inc. has qualified for elite status as a member of Top of the Table, which is a coveted milestone achievement for their membership in The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT). MDRT was established in 1927 as a trade organization that helps insurance brokers and financial advisors establish best practices and develop ethical and effective ways to grow their practices. Its global membership includes the leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories.
Top of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Bosley among the top professions in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries. Bosley serves as a board member for The Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club. Marcus W. Bosley & Associates, Inc. is a financial services firm located at 1601 Frederica Street in Owensboro.
• Holly S. Cecil was recently promoted to Managing Partner of Marcus W. Bosley & Associates, Inc. Holly is responsible for all aspects of the practice pertaining to Wealth Management, including large case preparation and Qualified Retirement Plans. She also oversees the accounting operation and management of support staff. Holly is Life & Health Licensed and holds Series 6 and 63 Licenses for securities. She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University with a B.S. in Health Care Administration. Marcus W. Bosley & Associates, Inc. is a financial services firm located at 1601 Frederica Street in Owensboro.
• Grant A. Fischer has jointed Marcus W. Bosley & Associates, Inc. as a Financial Planner. Grant was accepted into the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs in his senior year of High School. He graduated from Murray State University in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. Grant made the Dean’s List every semester and was an active member of the Finance and Economics Society.
Since joining the firm, Grant has completed his Life, Health, and Variable Insurance licenses. His securities licensing includes Securities Industries Essentials, Series 7 and 66. In addition to building his own practice within the firm, he also serves as a Paraplanner for both Marcus W. Bosley & Associates, Inc. and Ashley-Worth, LLC. Both firms reside at 1601 Frederica Street in Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.