Experienced banker Chad Carter, has joined the First United Bank team in Owensboro as of Feb. 22. Carter will be bringing his expertise in commercial and residential lending as a vice president commercial banker. Carter brings experience in all areas of lending including commercial, in-house retail mortgage and construction, and secondary market. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Brescia University and later earned the designation of accredited mortgage professional from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Carter has been active in the Daviess County community for 21 years, currently with the Owensboro Dance Theater and Toys for Tots. He has also served as a director for the Owensboro Science Museum. Carter and his wife, Emily, reside in Daviess County along with their three children.
