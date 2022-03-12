Averitt Express recently honored associate Kenny Daugherty of Hartford for 35 years of service.
He is one of the more than 1,300 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.
Averitt’s Owensboro-area facility is located at 3069 Kentronics Drive. Serving shippers for over 50 years, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach to 100-plus countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.